Why The Original Honda Insight Has A Huge Cult Following Today

With the introduction of the second generation Prius, fuel economy became another sought-after metric like horsepower and torque. The Prius was different looking, but still distinctly a Toyota, and the shape quickly became iconic and ubiquitous as everyone looking to save on gas bought one. However, Honda's hybrid, the Insight, had an even funkier shape and achieved even better fuel economy. The Prius is likely one of the most important cars ever made and many are still being driven around today. But only the Insight has gotten its own share of fame from the enthusiast community.

On the outside, the Insight looks way more space age than even the most advanced electric vehicles from today, even though it was first revealed well over 20 years ago right at the beginning of the new millennium. The front looks kind of like a Civic or Accord in that it has a Honda badge, but from the headlights back, it starts to take a turn for the wacky.