Jeep Reveals 2023 Easter Safari 4x4s Including A Hemi Powered Scrambler

There are gearheads of all shapes and sizes. Some prefer sleek, European performance machines, while others like doing sideways drifts in the JDM community. Others prefer to take their exploits off the tarmac and into the wilderness, racing up impossible inclines and crawling over technical rocks. Jeep is again celebrating the off-road community with the 57th Annual Easter Jeep Safari out in the Moab desert of Utah.

Aside from the jaw-dropping landscape and off-road fun, Jeep has collaborated with Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar to show off some head-turning off-road concept vehicles for us to gaze at enviously.

First off, and possibly the most intriguing for EV fans, is the Jeep Wrangler Magneto returning in the Magneto 3.0. The fully electric vehicle, introduced in 2021, is an offroad-ready two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon retrofitted with a single custom axial flux electric motor that delivers 285 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. The manual gearbox allows for unrivaled control in crawling situations, while an output selector lets the driver up the power and torque figures to 650 horsepower and 900 lb-ft. The Magneto 3.0's configuration loses the simplicity of something like the Rivian R1T but makes up for it by keeping the traditional driving experience and superior control.