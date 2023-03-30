Jeep's Wild Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept EV Is Going Out With A Bang

Jeep may be preparing to launch its first all-electric SUV, but the upcoming Recon EV has some big shoes to fill. This year, at the annual Easter Jeep Safari, the automaker is bringing along its updated oddball Wrangler Magneto, a concept that takes a very different approach to 4x4 electrification. It's the third outing for the concept and Jeep's most extreme vision of the EV.

First shown off in 2021, the Wrangler Magneto 1.0 looked at first glance like a regular Wrangler but swapped out the gas engine for a custom electric motor. That linked to — rather than replaced — the six-speed manual transmission and was tuned to match the original V6 with 273 lb-ft of torque and 285 horsepower. Jeep retuned the EV as the Magneto 2.0, considerably bumping up the torque.

For 2023, though, the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 is getting the powertrain it arguably always deserved. There's a new axial-flux motor and 900 lb-ft of torque to play with. The six-speed manual transmission — borrowed from the Hellcat Challenger and reinforced to handle all the engine torque — stays, but there's now two-stage power regeneration. That allows for either off or medium regen; a separate switch puts the Magneto 3.0 into 4WD Low Regen mode, a more aggressive hill-descent mode.