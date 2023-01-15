The 15 Most Fuel Efficient Cars You Can Buy In 2023

Cars serve a number of purposes. Some people like vehicles that can transport a large number of items. Others like something that can haul heavy things like trailers. Then there is the off-road crowd and the petrol heads that just crave raw speed. However, if you want something the majority of people look for in a vehicle, you have to think of fuel economy. Gas is still pretty expensive, and with other costs rising, too, saving a few dollars at the pump can make a huge difference. To make things easier, we've gathered a list of the most economical cars on the market this year. It is worth noting that the rankings are based on EPA estimates, and your actual fuel economy depends on many things including your driving style.

Unlike last year, every single car on this list is a hybrid. This may reflect the changing times and the direction the automotive industry has been heading in for a while. We've hit a point where even ultra-compact vehicles with tiny, efficient engines just can't compete with hybrids when it comes to fuel economy. But like last year, we've decided to leave both electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids out. Electric vehicles don't require fuel, and if your day involves nothing but short trips, you could in theory get unlimited miles per gallon from a plug-in. Some of the cars on our list may have a plug-in hybrid version, but we're judging them on their regular hybrid versions.