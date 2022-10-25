2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Promises 37 Mile Electric Range

Ford has introduced the latest version of its Escape SUV, one that, the automaker promises, sports a "thorough makeover" with a variety of options to meet different needs. Among other things, consumers can get the 2023 Ford Escape in hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) varieties, though there's also an EcoBoost option for buyers who prefer it. Of particular note is the introduction of the Escape ST-Line series, which Ford describes as a sporty option with 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine options packing 180 horsepower and 250 horsepower, respectively.

The 2.0-liter EcoBoost is offered with the ST-Line Select and Elite options, both of which have all-wheel drive as a standard feature, plus a hybrid option. The non-Elite/Select ST-Line, meanwhile, is only offered with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost, though buyers have a choice between front-wheel and all-wheel drive. Ford says the ST-Line series is set apart with some unique aesthetics you won't find elsewhere, including a single-wing spoiler, a black mesh grille, and a "unique rear skid plate." The Elite comes with its own perks, namely the so-called coast-to-coast LED light bar, which Ford says is positioned between the headlights.

Ford

The ST-Line has some other bragging points, too, including 18-inch aluminum wheels painted Rock Metallic, a steering wheel distinguished with a flat bottom, and red interior stitching. As you may have expected, the Select and Elite take things up a notch — the Select comes optional with 19-inch Ebony-painted machine-faced wheels, while the Elite gets those latter wheels as its standard. Even if you're not interested in the ST-Line, however, Ford's latest Escape lineup may still pique your interest, particularly if you're looking for a PHEV that can take you to nearby destinations on battery power.