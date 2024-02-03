2024 Toyota Tundra: Which Engine Is Best For You?

Those mourning the loss of the Toyota Tundra's V8 engine have nothing to worry about. Most 2024 Toyota Tundras share a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque — more than what you get from the old Tundra's 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 mill.

Meanwhile, the Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition have an optional hybrid turbo V6 powertrain with 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. Toyota's i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6 is standard fare in the Tundra TRD Pro and Capstone grades.

Toyota

The powertrain connects to a 10-speed automatic with a standard rear-wheel or optional all-wheel drivetrain with low-range gearing. Moreover, the TRD Pro gets standard AWD, a locking rear differential, a suspension lift kit, Fox shock absorbers, 18-inch TRD wheels (wrapped in all-terrain tires), skid plates, and multi-terrain driving modes to silence the doubters.

The downside to the Tundra TRD Pro is its sub-$70,000 MSRP, a comprehensive leap from the base Tundra SR's under $40,000 base price. However, should potential Tundra buyers go straight for the more potent hybrid or stick to the more affordable non-hybrid turbocharged V6?