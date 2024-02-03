Cars

2024 Toyota Tundra: Which Engine Is Best For You?

2024 Toyota Tundra Toyota
By Alvin Reyes/

Those mourning the loss of the Toyota Tundra's V8 engine have nothing to worry about. Most 2024 Toyota Tundras share a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque — more than what you get from the old Tundra's 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 mill.

Meanwhile, the Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition have an optional hybrid turbo V6 powertrain with 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. Toyota's i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6 is standard fare in the Tundra TRD Pro and Capstone grades.

2024 Toyota TundraToyota

The powertrain connects to a 10-speed automatic with a standard rear-wheel or optional all-wheel drivetrain with low-range gearing. Moreover, the TRD Pro gets standard AWD, a locking rear differential, a suspension lift kit, Fox shock absorbers, 18-inch TRD wheels (wrapped in all-terrain tires), skid plates, and multi-terrain driving modes to silence the doubters. 

The downside to the Tundra TRD Pro is its sub-$70,000 MSRP, a comprehensive leap from the base Tundra SR's under $40,000 base price. However, should potential Tundra buyers go straight for the more potent hybrid or stick to the more affordable non-hybrid turbocharged V6?

Toyota Tundra powertrain options: The hybrid V6 is king

2024 Toyota Tundra Toyota

The Toyota Tundra was never about class-beating power, towing, or hauling. Still, the optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6 unlocks up to 12,000 pounds of towing and a 1,740-pound payload rating (when properly equipped), enough to pull your favorite toys, utility trailers, etc. If you're buying a Tundra to haul or pull heavy loads, splurging a bit more for the hybrid V6 and all-wheel drivetrain is necessary.

But then again, the Tundra's non-hybrid turbocharged V6 also offers plenty of pulling power. It's the right choice for buyers who don't need the trail-conquering torque figures of the hybrid V6. In addition, the non-hybrid Tundra RWD returns an EPA-rated 20 city, 24 highway, and 22 mpg combined. Meanwhile, the i-FORCE MAX hybrid delivers up to 19 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway.

2024 Toyota TundraToyota

Regardless of whether you choose the standard turbo V6 or the optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6, the Tundra remains a powerhouse in Toyota's lineup, and higher-end variants have toys like a JBL stereo, wireless charging, a 14-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, heated & ventilated seats, and more.

