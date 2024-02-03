2024 Toyota Tundra: Which Engine Is Best For You?
Those mourning the loss of the Toyota Tundra's V8 engine have nothing to worry about. Most 2024 Toyota Tundras share a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque — more than what you get from the old Tundra's 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 mill.
Meanwhile, the Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition have an optional hybrid turbo V6 powertrain with 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. Toyota's i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6 is standard fare in the Tundra TRD Pro and Capstone grades.
The powertrain connects to a 10-speed automatic with a standard rear-wheel or optional all-wheel drivetrain with low-range gearing. Moreover, the TRD Pro gets standard AWD, a locking rear differential, a suspension lift kit, Fox shock absorbers, 18-inch TRD wheels (wrapped in all-terrain tires), skid plates, and multi-terrain driving modes to silence the doubters.
The downside to the Tundra TRD Pro is its sub-$70,000 MSRP, a comprehensive leap from the base Tundra SR's under $40,000 base price. However, should potential Tundra buyers go straight for the more potent hybrid or stick to the more affordable non-hybrid turbocharged V6?
Toyota Tundra powertrain options: The hybrid V6 is king
The Toyota Tundra was never about class-beating power, towing, or hauling. Still, the optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6 unlocks up to 12,000 pounds of towing and a 1,740-pound payload rating (when properly equipped), enough to pull your favorite toys, utility trailers, etc. If you're buying a Tundra to haul or pull heavy loads, splurging a bit more for the hybrid V6 and all-wheel drivetrain is necessary.
But then again, the Tundra's non-hybrid turbocharged V6 also offers plenty of pulling power. It's the right choice for buyers who don't need the trail-conquering torque figures of the hybrid V6. In addition, the non-hybrid Tundra RWD returns an EPA-rated 20 city, 24 highway, and 22 mpg combined. Meanwhile, the i-FORCE MAX hybrid delivers up to 19 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway.
Regardless of whether you choose the standard turbo V6 or the optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6, the Tundra remains a powerhouse in Toyota's lineup, and higher-end variants have toys like a JBL stereo, wireless charging, a 14-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, heated & ventilated seats, and more.