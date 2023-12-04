What Makes The Tundra Toyota's Powerhouse Truck

Many were puzzled about why Toyota waited fifteen years to refresh its longstanding Tundra full-size pickup. Launched in 2022, the third-generation Tundra is forging the same path as its predecessor (which first saw duty in 2007), but not without controversy. The old Tundra was never the most potent or robust hauler in its class, but it came with a V8 engine. The 2024 Toyota Tundra is forging ahead without a V8 engine option, but it remains a powerhouse in Toyota's truck lineup.

The standard engine in most Tundra variants is a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 with 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It pairs with a slick 10-speed automatic gearbox, standard rear-wheel drive, or an optional all-wheel drivetrain. There's no full-time 4WD option, but the Tundra compensates with a double or crew cab four-door body with a short or long bed.

Toyota

Meanwhile, The Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition have an optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain that pairs the turbocharged V6 with a hybrid-electric system. It produces an acceptable 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, most accessible from as low as 2,400 rpm. For comparison, the Tundra's hybrid V6 has more power and torque than the Ford F-150's PowerBoost hybrid V6.