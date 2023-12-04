What Makes The Tundra Toyota's Powerhouse Truck
Many were puzzled about why Toyota waited fifteen years to refresh its longstanding Tundra full-size pickup. Launched in 2022, the third-generation Tundra is forging the same path as its predecessor (which first saw duty in 2007), but not without controversy. The old Tundra was never the most potent or robust hauler in its class, but it came with a V8 engine. The 2024 Toyota Tundra is forging ahead without a V8 engine option, but it remains a powerhouse in Toyota's truck lineup.
The standard engine in most Tundra variants is a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 with 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It pairs with a slick 10-speed automatic gearbox, standard rear-wheel drive, or an optional all-wheel drivetrain. There's no full-time 4WD option, but the Tundra compensates with a double or crew cab four-door body with a short or long bed.
Meanwhile, The Tundra Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition have an optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain that pairs the turbocharged V6 with a hybrid-electric system. It produces an acceptable 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, most accessible from as low as 2,400 rpm. For comparison, the Tundra's hybrid V6 has more power and torque than the Ford F-150's PowerBoost hybrid V6.
Stout capabilities
Equipped with a smaller, yet torquier V6 or hybrid powerplant, the Toyota Tundra could tow up to 12,000 pounds (when properly equipped), and has a 1,740-pound max payload. For reference, those numbers mean you could tow utility trailers, enclosed trailers, 26 to 35-foot fifth-wheel trailers, boats, toy haulers, and more.
The Ford F-150 beats the Toyota Tundra and the rest of the competition in the towing and hauling category, as Ford's legacy half-ton truck could tow as much as 14,000 pounds and has a 3,325-pound payload. Still, the Tundra's 12,000-pound tow capacity is typically enough for most buyers who need more heavy-duty capabilities than a 2024 Tacoma, which has a 6,500-pound tow rating.
Moreover, the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro amplifies the rough-and-tumble vibe with its standard hybrid powertrain, four-wheel drivetrain, locking rear differential, Fox dampers, 1.1-inch suspension lift kit, and skid plates. Also included are bespoke 18-inch TRD wheels, chunkier all-terrain rubber, LED exterior lights, a heritage front grille design, and Multi-Terrain Select off-road driving modes to conquer inhospitable pavement.