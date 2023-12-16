Here Are Some Toyota RAV4 Years You Might Want To Avoid

The RAV4 is Toyota's best-selling SUV. You almost can't go wrong simply plucking one fresh off the lot. The RAV4 is versatile, reliable, and affordable. It's the kind of car you get when you need something practical and fuel-efficient that will last you a lifetime. It ranks highly on the list of the most reliable and cheap used Toyota models.

But, not all RAV4s will give you a smooth experience. There are some years you should avoid because they are more prone to trouble than others. It's worth noting that the RAV4 years we put on this list are by no means bad cars. Some of the problems here can be addressed with a little creative mechanical work, and others can even be managed with diligent car care and servicing. Even the worst RAV4s are more reliable than many car brands out there.

The RAV4 years we rank here should only be avoided because there are simply better RAV4 options out there. If you're going to spend money buying a used RAV4, you might as well squeeze every bit of value you can get out of it.