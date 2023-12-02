What Makes The Toyota RAV4 A Great Option For A Versatile SUV

We can think of one or two reasons why the Toyota RAV4 lags behind its competitors. The new 2024 Toyota RAV4 has fifth-generation underpinnings and mechanicals dating back to 2019, and rumors are ripe of an all-new sixth-gen Toyota RAV4 arriving by the 2025 model year. Toyota cannot rest on its laurels despite the RAV4's status as 2022's bestselling car worldwide, as newer and bolder competition emerges from the shadows.

Next is the RAV4's tepid powertrain, which is not a problem if you go straight for the RAV4 Hybrid. The standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline mill that produces 203 horsepower. It has port and direct injection, electronic throttle control, and high-speed combustion, elements that bring to mind screeching tires from a halt. But instead of thrilling the nerves, the RAV4's gas engine favors a light foot, and it'll return a combined 30 mpg if you take it easy.

Despite its shortcomings, the RAV4 remains a bestseller for its versatility, comfortable ride, easy-to-drive nature, and the legendary reliability of the Toyota brand. With base prices starting at $29,825 to $39,445 with the range-topping RAV4 TRD OFF-Road, the RAV4 is a solid pick in the small to midsize SUV segment.