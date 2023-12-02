What Makes The Toyota RAV4 A Great Option For A Versatile SUV
We can think of one or two reasons why the Toyota RAV4 lags behind its competitors. The new 2024 Toyota RAV4 has fifth-generation underpinnings and mechanicals dating back to 2019, and rumors are ripe of an all-new sixth-gen Toyota RAV4 arriving by the 2025 model year. Toyota cannot rest on its laurels despite the RAV4's status as 2022's bestselling car worldwide, as newer and bolder competition emerges from the shadows.
Next is the RAV4's tepid powertrain, which is not a problem if you go straight for the RAV4 Hybrid. The standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline mill that produces 203 horsepower. It has port and direct injection, electronic throttle control, and high-speed combustion, elements that bring to mind screeching tires from a halt. But instead of thrilling the nerves, the RAV4's gas engine favors a light foot, and it'll return a combined 30 mpg if you take it easy.
Despite its shortcomings, the RAV4 remains a bestseller for its versatility, comfortable ride, easy-to-drive nature, and the legendary reliability of the Toyota brand. With base prices starting at $29,825 to $39,445 with the range-topping RAV4 TRD OFF-Road, the RAV4 is a solid pick in the small to midsize SUV segment.
Toyota RAV4: Practical to the core
The Toyota RAV4's most significant triumph is its roomy interior. It accommodates up to five passengers while offering 37.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, which beats the Mazda CX-50, Kia Sportage, and Subaru Forester. If you need more, folding the rear chairs reveals up to 69.8 cubic feet of storage room.
Moreover, the RAV4 can tow up to 3,500 pounds (when properly equipped), and it has an available all-wheel drivetrain. The RAV4 LE, XLE, XLE Premium, and Limited have an optional Dynamic Torque Control all-wheel drivetrain that can split the torque 50/50 or route everything to the rear axle, responding instantly to prevailing road conditions.
However, the RAV4 Adventure and TRD Off-Road have dynamic torque vectoring AWD that could split 50% of engine torque to the rear axle and distribute the available torque between the left and right rear wheels. Meanwhile, the high-tech drivetrain includes a rear axle disconnect system that enables the RAV4 to operate in front-wheel drive on the highway to save fuel. The RAV4 TRD Off-Road has 18-inch wheels, off-road suspension, and all-terrain tires to make the most of its clever AWD system.
Lastly, the Toyota RAV4 has a five-star rating from NHTSA and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick. It also has Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, which includes advanced driving aids like lane departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, pre-collision braking, road sign assist, and more.