Every Toyota Corolla Generation Ranked, Best To Worst

Reliability and the Toyota Corolla have always been synonymous. No matter the generation, Toyota's compact (once subcompact) car is known to break down less than its competitors while providing very low running costs and unrivaled ease of use.

The Corolla was never exactly exciting — although there are some notable exceptions — but that was by design. Toyota has always introduced new technologies carefully and only after testing them for a long time. The world's largest automaker never intended to wow buyers with the most powerful engine or an advanced piece of technology and instead lured them with dependability and simplicity. Overall, Toyota was quite conservative, aiming for a calculated approach of continuous improvement rather than revolutionary upgrades. Why fix what's not broken, right?

Some Corolla models differ from that mold, though. After all, Toyota is an automotive giant, one that won't stand still when the competition offers something more compelling. So which eras left a bigger mark in the model's long history, which now spans 12 generations? Has the Corolla always been only about dependability, or are there cars that enthusiasts can celebrate? Let's have a closer look at every Toyota Corolla generation, ranked.