This Car Brand Makes The Most Reliable Minivans According To 36% Of People
A minivan is a particular kind of vehicle for a particular kind of owner. With its spacious interior, ample storage, and increased number of seats, the minivan tends to be the ride of choice for larger families. You can fit a couple, a small brood of children, a couple of their friends, and a family pet or two in one without too much trouble. But there's more to selecting the ideal minivan than picking the one with the most space. Safety is obviously paramount when it comes to choosing a vehicle that's going to transport a young family, but right behind that is reliability. A breakdown is bad at the best of times, but add several bored children and it becomes an absolute nightmare.
We asked 606 of our United States-based readers what they considered to be the most reliable minivan on the market, and the results were pretty conclusive. Japanese manufacturers came out on top, with one boasting a significant lead over the rest. Only around a quarter of our readers thought buying American was the most reliable route. A Korean company came last, and no German vehicles made the cut. So let's take a more detailed look at what you think are the most reliable minivans on the market today.
Japanese manufacturers lead the way in reliability
A total of 36.14% of the 606 individuals we polled said that they believed Toyota had the most reliable minivans on the market. Toyota's current premier minivan is the Sienna, which boasts a range of very practical features alongside its perceived reliability. The 2021 Sienna is only available as a hybrid, and couples a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor giving you 36 miles per gallon on the highway and 35 miles per gallon in the city. A second electric motor is also an option if you'd like your vehicle to have an electric version of all-wheel drive.
Honda came in at a close second in our poll, with 30.69% of the vote. This may not be that much of a surprise, as the Japanese manufacturer's main minivan, the Odyssey, fought a close battle with national rival Toyota's Sienna when we compared the two back in 2019. Dodge came next in our poll with 18.32% of the vote, followed by its fellow Michigan-based motor company Ford at 9.08%. Finally, in last place was the South Korean company Kia, which only managed to pull 5.78% of the vote in our poll.