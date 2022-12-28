This Car Brand Makes The Most Reliable Minivans According To 36% Of People

A minivan is a particular kind of vehicle for a particular kind of owner. With its spacious interior, ample storage, and increased number of seats, the minivan tends to be the ride of choice for larger families. You can fit a couple, a small brood of children, a couple of their friends, and a family pet or two in one without too much trouble. But there's more to selecting the ideal minivan than picking the one with the most space. Safety is obviously paramount when it comes to choosing a vehicle that's going to transport a young family, but right behind that is reliability. A breakdown is bad at the best of times, but add several bored children and it becomes an absolute nightmare.

We asked 606 of our United States-based readers what they considered to be the most reliable minivan on the market, and the results were pretty conclusive. Japanese manufacturers came out on top, with one boasting a significant lead over the rest. Only around a quarter of our readers thought buying American was the most reliable route. A Korean company came last, and no German vehicles made the cut. So let's take a more detailed look at what you think are the most reliable minivans on the market today.