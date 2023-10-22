Why Toyota Killed Off And Then Revived The Venza

The Toyota Venza has had two non-sequential production runs, the first from the 2009 model year to 2015 and the second from the 2021 model year to the present. The first generation has mostly faded into obscurity, while the most recent iteration first right in with Toyota's newest hybrid SUVs and crossovers. The Venza has undergone a reboot as opposed to spawning a sequel.

While it's not super unusual for car models to take a break for a few years and then come back, the revered Toyota Supra took a 17-year break between the fourth and fifth generations. The Supra took a hiatus after four generations of critical acclaim spanning decades; the Venza was unceremoniously canceled only a few short years into its initial run and brought back as if the first one didn't even exist. So why the long gap in production, and why did Toyota decide the Venza needed a complete do-over only six years after it debuted?