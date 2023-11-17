6 Essential Cargo Accessories For Toyota Prius Owners
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are a Toyota Prius owner constantly looking for ways to optimize your car, selecting cargo accessories holds some significance. These additions aim to enhance the overall utility and convenience of the vehicle without compromising its eco-friendly essence.
This list of essential cargo accessories is based on criteria such as practicality, durability, and compatibility with the Prius model. Customer feedback and reviews on platforms like Amazon served as sources in determining the effectiveness and reliability of each accessory. The emphasis here is on steering clear of unnecessary frills or extravagant features.
The goal is to improve the driving experience for Prius owners by focusing on accessories that integrate well with the vehicle's design and cater to common usage scenarios — whether maximizing storage capacity, safeguarding cargo during transit, or facilitating organized arrangements. So, here are six essential cargo accessories for arguably one of the most reliable Toyota models ever built.
Cargo basket
Typically mounted on the roof, this accessory provides a platform for carrying oversized or bulky items. Constructed from durable materials like steel or aluminum, the cargo basket is designed to withstand varying weather conditions and provide a secure space for items like luggage, camping gear, or sports equipment. Its open design allows for easy loading and unloading. When it comes to suitable baskets, the MaxxHaul Roof Rack Rooftop Cargo Carrier Steel Basket comes with 4.5 stars from over 10,000 ratings. Also, consider the KAIRAY Roof Rack Cargo Basket, which also comes with the roof rack and cargo basket.
Most cargo baskets are universally compatible, so installation shouldn't be an issue for Toyota Prius owners. While enhancing the Prius's utility, it's crucial for users to adhere to recommended weight limits and secure items appropriately to ensure safe transportation. Overall, the cargo basket is a practical extension for Prius owners seeking to maximize their vehicle's storage capacity for various outdoor and travel needs.
Trunk cargo net
The trunk cargo net is designed to secure and organize items in the rear cargo space. They are made from elastic materials and stretch to accommodate various-sized objects, preventing them from shifting during transit. The Envelope Style Trunk Cargo Net for Toyota Prius on Amazon, with 4.4 stars from 188 ratings, seems like a good option. There's the Trunknets Inc Floor Style Trunk Cargo Net for Toyota Prius if you want to hold items down to the trunk floor.
Installing a trunk cargo net typically involves using attachment points within the Prius's cargo area. Its flexible design allows easy access to the cargo space while ensuring items remain securely in place. This accessory proves beneficial in everyday situations, preventing items from rolling around or becoming damaged during transportation. Whether running errands, commuting, or traveling, the trunk cargo net aids in optimizing the Prius's cargo space by providing a simple and effective solution for securing items.
Cargo liner
The cargo liner for the Toyota Prius is a protective accessory designed to shield the vehicle's cargo space from dirt, spills, and wear and tear. Typically made from durable materials like rubber or thermoplastic, the liner is custom-fitted to the Prius model, ensuring complete cargo area coverage. Their raised edges are designed to contain and prevent liquids or debris from spreading onto the vehicle's interior. The HAFIDI cargo liner for the 2016-2022 Prius models with a 4.8-star rating on Amazon might be a good option.
Installation should be straightforward, with the cargo liner designed to lay flat and secure within the cargo space. The compatibility with the Prius ensures an appropriate fit that complements the vehicle's design. The liner is particularly useful when the cargo area is exposed to potentially messy items, such as groceries, gardening supplies, sports equipment, or, more importantly, pets — in which case, you might want to consider the F-color SUV Cargo Liner for Dogs.
The cargo liner offers a practical solution for maintaining the cleanliness and condition of the Prius's cargo space. Its easy-to-clean surface simplifies tidying up after transporting items that may leave residues. Prius owners seeking to preserve the interior of their vehicles and facilitate convenient cleanup will find the cargo liner to be a functional addition for protecting their cargo space.
Mounted cargo carrier
The mounted cargo carrier for the Toyota Prius is a practical accessory designed to expand the vehicle's cargo capacity by providing an external storage platform. Typically mounted on the roof, hitch, or rear of the Prius, this carrier allows users to transport oversized or bulky items, enhancing the vehicle's utility for activities like camping, road trips, or outdoor adventures.
Constructed from durable materials such as above 500D PVC or aluminum, the mounted cargo carrier is designed to withstand various weather conditions and provide a secure space for items like luggage, sports equipment, or camping gear. Its installation method depends on the specific model, so be sure to keep that in mind when shopping for a carrier. Based on more than 6,000 ratings, you might find the MeeFar rooftop cargo carrier a reliable choice.
Besides the apparent reason that the internal cargo space may be insufficient for more oversized items, this accessory might also be particularly useful when additional passengers occupy the back seats. If your Prius is equipped with a 2-inch hitch receiver, then the Mockins folding cargo carrier mount might also work for you. Regardless of the carrier, users should adhere to recommended weight limits and secure items appropriately to ensure safe transportation.
Cargo cover
The cargo cover is a practical accessory designed to conceal and protect items stored in the rear cargo area. Make sure that you're getting one made with durable materials so that it shields belongings from sunlight, potential theft, and the elements. You might also find a retractable cover, like the KRAEDL Cargo Cover, allowing easy access to the cargo space when needed and neatly stowing away when not in use. Besides shielding items under the cover, you can also use the top of the cover as a shelf to store other items like tissue boxes, plush toys, or books and magazines.
Another factor you will need to consider is Installation — make sure that it is straightforward and compatible with the Prius model, ensuring a seamless fit within the car's cargo space. This accessory proves particularly useful for users transporting groceries, luggage, or personal items, providing a clean and organized solution to keep the interior clutter-free. Whether for daily errands, road trips, or simple peace of mind, the cargo cover contributes to a more secure and orderly Prius interior.
Trunk Organizer
This accessory is handy when users need to transport groceries, tools, sports equipment, or other items, but it also prevents them from rolling around and keeping the cargo space tidy. Typically made from polyester or reinforced fabric, the organizer features multiple compartments and pockets for efficiently storing and securing various items. Some organizers have a collapsible design that allows for easy storage when not in use. Trunk organizers are pretty popular, given the high number of ratings these accessories get, like the Drive Auto Products trunk organizer, which has 4.7 stars from over 68,000 ratings on Amazon.
Installation of the trunk organizer is easy, with the flexibility to adjust its size to fit the Prius's cargo area comfortably. Some organizers that are compatible with the Prius ensure a secure and functional fit. Others, like the YoGi Prime Car Trunk Organizer, can hang from the back seats of your Prius. Whether for daily commuting or road trips, the trunk organizer serves as a valuable addition for those seeking an organized and accessible solution to optimize their Prius's cargo space.