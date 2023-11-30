Toyota Prius: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)
A lot has changed in the two decades since Toyota released the Prius. While Tesla may have replaced it as the go-to car for the tech lover and eco-conscious consumer, it remains a popular option for many looking for a good deal on a hybrid car. It might not be the most advanced in today's terms, or the fastest, or even the most exciting to look at, but the Prius is perfect for economical driving. That's why most Prius owners love the car despite all the hate.
It's hard to go wrong buying a Prius. After all, it's a reliable Toyota that sports one of the best miles per gallon of any hybrid car. Generally, it also ranks on the list of the cheapest and most reliable Toyotas you can get. However, there are some Prius years that were simply built with better reliability — and others not so much.
Bear in mind that all cars could give you problems, but regular maintenance and responsible driving will increase the lifespan of a Prius from even the bad years. Essentially, some of these issues can be managed, others can be addressed, and you could use this knowledge to get a good deal on a Prius. If you still don't want even the threat of design issues, these are the Prius years to avoid and the ones to buy.
What Prius model years should you buy?
In the 20+ years that Toyota has made Prii (fun fact: that's the official plural for Prius, according to Toyota), there are multiple years you could consider good Prius years. These five are the most reliable:
- 2003: If you're on a small budget and you just want something to get you around as cheaply as possible, then you can count on this model year. It's the last of the first-generation Prius, and not as large as the others from the following generation. It also addresses all the issues found in the previous years of production.
- 2014/2015: If you have a little more money to spare on a third-generation Prius, you should buy a 2014. The 2014 completely addresses all the engine-related and oil-consumption issues prevalent in Toyotas four to five years prior, while getting even more economical. As well, the 2015 includes all that plus a backup camera on several trims.
- 2018: Among the fifth generation of the Prius, the 2018 model is the least problematic considering its age. Even though it's been in the market for five years, Car Complaints has reported only four user issues, all of which look like isolated incidents. Also, the fifth generation of Prius offers many updated safety and comfort technological features.
- 2021: The 2021 Prius is new, yet old enough to take an educated guess at its durability. There are minimal complaints overall about this model thus far.
What Prius model years should you avoid?
Now that you know which ones you should buy, the important thing is knowing the model years you should avoid as much as possible. In order of release, these are the six worst used Prius models to buy:
- 2007: This year for the Prius is characterized by a prevalent headlights issue. Some drivers complained that the headlights could sometimes shut off while driving, which could be really dangerous. The car also saw a total of four recalls, with some indicating issues with the water pump and steering shaft.
- 2008: The Prius didn't improve after 2007, as it inherited its predecessor's malfunctioning headlights. Worse yet, it also had a semi-common problem with excessive oil consumption.
- 2010: Some would say the 2010 Prius is the worst model in the lineup. Car Complaints has given it an "avoid like the plague" stamp. It has an oil-guzzling engine, common headlight issues, and NHTSA-reported brake issues. The 2010 Prius had 10 official recalls (and thousands of complaints to the NHTSA as well) , with a few of them indicating the hybrid engine may sometimes cause the car to stall.
- 2011: While 2011 wasn't as bad as 2010, it was still rife with similar issues: an oil-drinking engine, untrustworthy brakes, and sudden, inexplicable headlights burning out.
- 2012: Following its last two predecessors, Toyota hadn't completely addressed all the issues that started in 2008. Once again, this is another Prius model with oil, braking, and light issues. However, it's a lot less common in this than in the models that came before it.
- 2016: Of the newer Prii, the 2016 could be held up as the worst. Toyota fitted the Prius cars of this year with a windshield prone to cracking. Consider buying something a little more recent (like the 2018) instead of this one.