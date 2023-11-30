Toyota Prius: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)

A lot has changed in the two decades since Toyota released the Prius. While Tesla may have replaced it as the go-to car for the tech lover and eco-conscious consumer, it remains a popular option for many looking for a good deal on a hybrid car. It might not be the most advanced in today's terms, or the fastest, or even the most exciting to look at, but the Prius is perfect for economical driving. That's why most Prius owners love the car despite all the hate.

It's hard to go wrong buying a Prius. After all, it's a reliable Toyota that sports one of the best miles per gallon of any hybrid car. Generally, it also ranks on the list of the cheapest and most reliable Toyotas you can get. However, there are some Prius years that were simply built with better reliability — and others not so much.

Bear in mind that all cars could give you problems, but regular maintenance and responsible driving will increase the lifespan of a Prius from even the bad years. Essentially, some of these issues can be managed, others can be addressed, and you could use this knowledge to get a good deal on a Prius. If you still don't want even the threat of design issues, these are the Prius years to avoid and the ones to buy.