10 Of The Most Reliable Hybrid Cars

The last few years have seen buyers get access to a wider range of powertrain options than ever before. The number of great electric cars on offer continues to increase, and hybrids continue to become increasingly ubiquitous options in dealerships alongside regular gas-powered cars. With those added options comes added complexity for buyers, and inevitably, more questions. Chief among them, is an electrified car going to be just as reliable as a solely gas-powered one?

The answer, quite simply, is yes; the best hybrids can last up to a few hundred thousand miles without issue if looked after correctly, and sport reliability ratings are equivalent to that of the best pure combustion cars. Hybrids are now available across almost every segment of the car market, and perhaps unsurprisingly, there are a few manufacturers whose names consistently crop up at the top of the reliability charts. Many also offer plug-in hybrid variants of their bestselling models, but for the purposes of this article, we're only focusing on mild and full hybrids (cars that can't be plugged into a charger).

From sleek sedans to family-hauling SUVs, here's a quick roundup of some of the most reliable hybrids on the market in 2023, plus a few choice used picks that should remain just as dependable as a new car.