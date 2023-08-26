10 Of The Most Reliable Lexus Models Ever Built
Lexus has carved out a rock-solid reputation for making some of the most reliable cars on the market and regularly tops surveys for owner satisfaction. The brand won the title of most reliable overall in the 2023 J.D. Power Dependability Survey, the latest of many such awards it can add to its list. Its dependability stretches across its entire range, too –- whether you're looking for a long-distance highway cruiser or just an everyday commuter you can keep for years without fuss, it's difficult to go wrong.
However, a few models stand out as having exemplary reliability records, with owners posting glowing reviews of their cars reaching mileages far higher than average with little to no repairs needed. While nearly all of Lexus' range would feature highly in a list of the most reliable cars on the market, here are 10 of the best that exemplify why the brand has sat at the top of the rankings for so many years.
Lexus GX 460
Most Lexus models use platforms shared with a Toyota model, and the GX 460's platform is shared with a 4Runner. It's no surprise, then, that the Lexus shares a lot of the same strengths and weaknesses. We spent some time with the GX 460 in 2021 and couldn't fault its off-roading capabilities, with its body-on-frame construction giving the SUV a sturdy feel that's unmatched in the modern luxury SUV segment.
It's also, much like the 4Runner, a fiercely reliable vehicle. The GX uses tried and tested mechanicals that might not be the most powerful or economical but are sure to deliver many years of service without fuss. Owners have reported reaching more than 300,000 miles with second-generation GXs, and 200,000 is reported to be easily achievable with no major repairs.
Very few of the Lexus' German competitors could hope to reach such mileages without issue, making the GX a niche but appealing alternative to the usual raft of Q7s and X5s for high mileage drivers.
Lexus CT 200h
The smallest Lexus on the market at the time of its release, the CT 200h was designed to take on European challengers like the Audi A3, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and BMW 1 Series. It never quite managed to be as fun to drive as any of them, but for long-distance mile munching, it sat in a class of its own. The highest mileage examples sport over 300,000 on the odometer, although thanks to the car's compact size, many are only ever used as urban runabouts.
The CT's hybrid powertrain is shared with the Prius, which explains its relatively mediocre performance. Much like the Toyota, the CT has carved out a niche fanbase of drivers who appreciate a hassle-free driving experience, but with a dash of Lexus luxury to differentiate it from its lesser relatives. Lexus discontinued the car in the U.S. in 2017 due to low sales, but it stayed around in various other markets until 2022.
Lexus ES 300h
The ES is one of the oldest Lexus lines, serving as the brand's mid-range sedan for anyone not willing — or able — to splash out on an LS. Like most of its stablemates, the Lexus can't compete with the best of what the Germans can offer when it comes to handling and performance. This is even the case with the F Sport Handling trim. In fact, our reviewer summed its driving dynamics up by writing that the car "floats like a butterfly, but stings like one, too."
That said, the ES remains both very comfortable and well-appointed, with recent tech upgrades bringing it closer in line with its rivals.
If the ES 300h can't quite match the best in class when it comes to handling, then where does it excel? Unsurprisingly, it's the car's reliability where it most comfortably beats the Germans. Owners report that mileages of well over 200,000 miles are achievable with only regular maintenance and minimal repairs, with the potential to run the odometer even higher.
Lexus RX 450h
Another Lexus hybrid with excellent reliability is the RX 450h. Owner estimates put their expected lifespan easily north of 200,000 miles, with 300,000 likely assuming the car has been correctly maintained. Indeed, that's a key thing to check for on any used Lexus –- an extensive service history. Without that, even the most reliable cars will start to develop problems. Nonetheless, the amount of older RXs still on the road proves that these SUVs should remain dependable even if their owners treat them less than ideal.
The third generation of the car stands out as a sweet spot for used buyers looking to extract maximum value out of their purchase, with production running from 2009 to 2015. Many examples from this generation are now reaching properly affordable prices, although their reputation for dependability has kept values higher than rival luxury SUVs from the era. Still, the higher asking price is well worth it considering the reduced maintenance costs when compared to the competition.
Lexus IS F
Usually, being reliable "for a sports car" doesn't mean the same thing as simply being reliable. However, the Lexus IS F could feasibly be called the latter –- apart from a handful of small issues that should have been fixed under warranty, most owners report their cars to be very dependable even up to mileages that M3 or C63 AMG owners couldn't dream of. One owner on Reddit even showed off their IS F with 342,000 miles on the clock, which was still going strong at the time of posting.
It's fair to assume that most examples won't get anywhere near that, but even more hard-driven examples should still be able to reach well over the six-digit mark without much trouble. That's no mean feat for a car with 417 horsepower on tap from its V8 engine and rear-wheel drive -– in other words, something that any owner worth their salt is likely to want to push to its limits as often as possible.
Lexus SC 430
The Lexus SC has a hard-earned reputation as one of the most reliable convertibles on the market, with both the first and second-generation models known to be capable of racking up especially high mileage. It was first introduced in 1991, with the second generation launching in 2001. Production continued until 2010 when it was axed without an immediate successor. In the years since, owners have shown off cars with shockingly high odometer readings. The highest found seems to be one with 979,000 miles, while YouTuber Scotty Kilmer covered an SC with around 700,000 miles on the clock.
Plenty of other owners report mileage figures stretching double or triple what the average luxury convertible can expect to achieve, although despite their apparent invincibility, higher mileage remains just as affordable to buy used as their contemporaries. Low mileage cars do command a significant premium, but that's understandable –- after all, anything under 50,000 miles is basically brand new in Lexus terms.
Lexus LX 470
The Lexus LX 470 is essentially a dressed-up Toyota Land Cruiser, and with that comes the Land Cruiser's famed reliability. Like any higher mileage car, the reliability of a used example will depend on the previous owner's maintenance, but look after it properly and it'll cruise through hundreds of thousands of miles without issue. It's not uncommon to see examples converted to full overlanding spec thanks to its impressive capabilities on all terrain, but even as a highway tripper, it'll be both comfortable and dependable.
It's worth noting that there are a few downsides to owning an LX 470. It's slow compared to most modern SUVs, and gas mileage is generally pretty terrible. However, those are small tradeoffs and ones that most owners are more than willing to accept in return for an ultra-dependable 4x4. Since they're a sought-after vehicle even with higher mileage on the clock, be wary of suspiciously cheap examples –- more than likely, the previous owner has skimped on maintenance or the car has hidden issues that could be costly in the long run.
Lexus IS 300
The first generation of the Lexus IS was aimed at beating the king of the premium sedan segment, the BMW 3 Series. It got impressively close, offering sporty driving dynamics and a competitive price, but where it's proven to beat the BMW hands down is in its longevity. Owner reports show that cars can reach 400,000 miles in running condition, with examples sporting 200,000 to 300,000 miles before changing hands with plenty of life left in them.
The biggest issue with buying a used, high mileage IS 300 today is the care taken by the previous owners — or, rather, the potential lack of it. Much like the old 3 Series, the IS 300 developed a reputation as a cheap yet relatively fast beater car and plenty of examples have been run into the ground before appearing on auction sites for temptingly cheap prices. However, find one that's been better looked after and you shouldn't go wrong.
Lexus LX 570
When automakers find a formula that works, very rarely do they deviate from it. That's the case with the LX 570 – it keeps all the bones from the Land Cruiser but receives a slew of extra niceties to differentiate it from anything with a Toyota badge. As a result, it's also a real gas guzzler, lagging behind what the best in the segment can offer in terms of both fuel costs and driving dynamics.
If this sounds familiar to the GX, that's because it is. Both are based on veteran Toyota SUVs, and both occupy that niche segment that's somewhere between hardy off-roaders and lavish luxury vehicles.
At one point, the likes of Range Rover were also competing for the same clientele, but in today's market, few true competitors exist. Not that LX 570 owners mind too much –- when you own an SUV that can rack up more than 300,000 miles without complaint, why look elsewhere?
Lexus LS 400
If there's one Lexus model that was most instrumental in building the brand's reputation for unwavering build quality, it's the LS 400. Auto journalist Matt Farah famously took one to a million miles, and countless other owners have reported seeing hundreds of thousands of miles with only basic maintenance and minimal repairs required. Central to the LS 400's dependability was its 4.0L V8, which many consider to be among the most reliable engines ever built.
However, the comfort and high level of technology onboard the car were arguably just as important to reaching high mileage -– after all, fewer drivers will want to spend hundreds of thousands of miles in a car if it wasn't such a pleasant place to be. The success of the LS propelled the Lexus brand to international success, and although the line continues today, only time will tell if the new models are capable of racking up such exceptional mileage.