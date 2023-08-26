10 Of The Most Reliable Lexus Models Ever Built

Lexus has carved out a rock-solid reputation for making some of the most reliable cars on the market and regularly tops surveys for owner satisfaction. The brand won the title of most reliable overall in the 2023 J.D. Power Dependability Survey, the latest of many such awards it can add to its list. Its dependability stretches across its entire range, too –- whether you're looking for a long-distance highway cruiser or just an everyday commuter you can keep for years without fuss, it's difficult to go wrong.

However, a few models stand out as having exemplary reliability records, with owners posting glowing reviews of their cars reaching mileages far higher than average with little to no repairs needed. While nearly all of Lexus' range would feature highly in a list of the most reliable cars on the market, here are 10 of the best that exemplify why the brand has sat at the top of the rankings for so many years.