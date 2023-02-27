10 Reasons The BMW E30 Was Such An Awesome Car

Many enthusiasts believe the E30 to be one of the greatest BMWs ever built. That's quite a compliment, as it concerns one of Europe's top marques that was founded in 1917 and has produced such lauded models as the M2, M3, and X5. With a 12-year production run between 1982 and 1994, this compact executive car inspired drivers thanks to its superb handling and high-revving inline-six engine.

As the second generation of the BMW 3-Series after the E21, the E30 dispensed with some of the curves and the shark-nosed grille of its predecessor and went with a more angular, sleeker profile that was more befitting of a performance coupe, using computer-assisted design and wind tunnel testing in its creation. The result stayed true to its original design principles despite its many different iterations, which included multiple engine configurations, racing homologation cars, and four-door saloon, convertible, and sedan versions.

To understand what all the fuss is about, you'd have to sit behind the wheel and work through the manual gearbox as you accelerate through straights and manage corners effortlessly, taking advantage of its stiff chassis, light back end, and low curb weight that made the little car easy to handle and a joy to drive. Incredibly, this generation of the 3-Series almost single-handedly instated BMW as the leading luxury car brand in the American market when up against stiff competition from European rival Mercedes. Here we look at ten reasons why the E30 remains BMW's most successful touring race car.