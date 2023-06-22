Best Hybrid Cars Of 2023, Ranked

As all-electric cars continue to gain popularity in the American auto marketplace, the landscape of the auto dealership is beginning to change. Even the baddest muscle cars on the planet are getting their last gas-powered hurrahs with special superpowered final editions like the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It certainly seems like the electric automotive revolution is upon us.

However, with customers still having concerns about charging infrastructure and a high initial purchase cost for electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles aren't going away anytime soon. The reliability and power of a gas engine, paired with the additional driving range of a self-charging battery, make hybrids appealing to many who aren't ready to adopt an all-electric car or SUV just yet. A lower price point and a wide variety of body styles and feature sets add to the appeal of these hybrid autos.

With that in mind, we've rounded up and ranked the best hybrid cars of 2023. This list represents all kinds of vehicles, from compact models to full-size luxury sedans, and all have amazing fuel efficiency while still giving drivers the creature comforts and new tech they demand.