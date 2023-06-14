Best Electric Cars Of 2023
The electric revolution is well and truly underway, with 2023 seeing a wider range of EVs on the market than ever before and overall sales figures trending upwards. There are still some significant hurdles for electric cars to overcome before they become the default choice for buyers, with the biggest being the limited infrastructure available to drivers in many parts of the country. However, in places like California, where charging stations are more readily available, there's arguably never been a better time to switch to an electric car.
With an increasingly packed field of EVs to choose from, buyers can afford to be pickier than ever. Nonetheless, there are a few models that stand out as offering superior value, performance, or cutting-edge features, and it's these cars that should be top on the list to check out if you're looking at buying a new EV. With every major manufacturer having unveiled its lineup for the 2023 model year, these are the electric cars we think are a cut above the rest.
Porsche Taycan
The Porsche Taycan was already one of the best electric cars on the market in 2022 and it was upgraded in 2023 to make it even better. The software updates, which improved both range and charging speed, were applied to the 2023 models and all previous Taycans from the 2020 model year onward. Wireless Android Auto was also launched, alongside Spotify integration and a new UI. However, to focus too much on the infotainment advancements would be to miss the point of the Taycan -– this is a driver's car, one that's distinctly a Porsche yet unlike anything else in the brand's range.
The various flavors of Taycan deliver performance ranging from rapid to face-melting, but all of them retain the characteristics you expect from a car with a Porsche badge. They handle brilliantly, they're as comfortable at full throttle as they are on the morning commute, and they're practical enough to drive every day. Sure, this still isn't going to deliver the driving experience of a 911, but you'll struggle to find another EV that feels as close to Porsche's flagship supercar.
Tesla Model 3
Elon Musk's obsession with his latest purchase, Twitter, has some Tesla fans worrying that the carmaker is about to lose its competitive edge. For now, though, the brand's cars still remain among the best EVs on the market, thanks to a combination of must-have features and the significant advantage of having access to the Supercharger network. All of Tesla's cars remain strong contenders in their respective segments, but out of the bunch, it's the Model 3 that stands out as a particular highlight.
The Model 3 Long Range recently went back on sale after a temporary hiatus with a reduced price of $47,240. That gets you a car with over 325 miles of claimed range and a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds. The car's consistently high demand was what led to the halt on orders, as Tesla simply couldn't get cars out fast enough. That should tell you all you need to know about why the car gets a spot on this list -– it remains one of the best value EVs of its kind, even as the competition has gotten tougher in recent years.
BMW i4 M50
The BMW i4 M50 had a lot to live up to. It needed to deliver the performance of an M-badged car, the practicality of a 4-Series Gran Coupe, and the smooth, refined feel that buyers expect from a BMW EV. It's a tough ask, but the i4 M50 delivers on all fronts, making it one of the most rewarding BMWs we've driven in a while. The car takes a leaf out of the M5's book in that it's surprisingly practical but makes no compromises on performance. The front and rear seats are roomy, there's a decent-sized trunk, and the cabin is typical plush BMW fare.
However, mash the accelerator and the car feels even more punchy than the M440i, with the dual electric motors delivering a surge of power that will light up the tires if the traction control is turned off. It handles well no matter whether you're pushing its limits on a back road or cruising down the highway, and when it's time to recharge, 200 kW DC fast charging support means you'll be on the road again in no time — assuming, of course, you can find a suitably powerful charger in the first place.
The biggest downside of the i4 M50 is its range, as it only manages 227 miles between charges, while the regular i4 gets up to 301 miles. Other than that, it barely puts a foot wrong, so if you can live with the limited range, it's a stellar choice.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5's retro-modern styling is a love-it-or-hate-it affair, but we're firmly in the former camp. It's refreshing to see Hyundai taking a unique approach to its design, one which was reportedly inspired by the company's first mass-produced car, the Pony. Visuals aside, we found the hatchback Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be great to drive too, with its speedy fast charging proving a useful addition on our long-distance test route. Its interior felt suitably premium, with an impressive two-screen display on the dash and a panoramic roof that gave the whole cabin an open, airy feel.
Its starting price of $52,600 puts it among some tough competition, and there are a few small flaws –- no wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto seems odd on such a futuristic-looking car, and the lack of a rear wiper can be annoying. Still, those are hardly what you'd call deal-breaking omissions, and the truth is, the Ioniq 5 gets all the important things spot on.
Chevrolet Bolt EV
If EVs are to become truly mainstream, one of the biggest hurdles they face is their relatively high price compared to gas-powered rivals. Very few manufacturers offer EVs that could be called properly affordable, but Chevrolet is one of those few. The Bolt EV is the brand's cheapest electric car, and for the 2023 model year, it received a serious price cut of $5,900 compared to 2022. That brought its starting price down to $26,595, including the destination fee, making it the cheapest electric car on sale in America.
What's even better is that it boasts superior range to some EVs that cost tens of thousands of dollars more -– it can go 259 miles between charges, even in base-spec form. With 200 horsepower available from its single electric motor, and a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds, the Bolt EV doesn't make the performance compromises that other cheap EVs have historically been forced to, and its interior is also decent for the price.
The Chevrolet Bolt EV might not be the fanciest, fastest, or most groundbreaking electric car, but very few competitors on the market offer better value for money.
Ford F-150 Lightning
Expectations were high when Ford unveiled the electric version of its best-selling pickup, but it's proved to be a huge success so far. Demand has been so high that it's been tricky to even order one since launch, but at the start of June, Ford announced it was significantly ramping up production in a bid to decrease wait times. The success of the F-150 Lightning comes down to the fact that it still feels very much like an F-150 to drive, with the most noticeable differences being the extra torque and a frunk where the engine would usually be.
The interior also gets an upgrade, with a 15-inch portrait touchscreen in the dash on higher trims that are shared with the Mustang Mach-E. Towing capacity is also impressive, with up to 10,000 lb maximum capacity on offer depending on trim. There have been reports that towing any significant weight can drastically reduce range, and indeed range will likely be one of the biggest anxieties of buying one for most people. However, Ford's BlueOval Charge Network brings several of the biggest third-party charging networks under one umbrella, with one system for payment and built-in route navigation to account for charging on longer journeys.
Clearly, that's been enough to assuage the fears of many buyers, as Ford quite literally can't make them fast enough right now.
Tesla Model Y
Alongside the Model 3, the Tesla Model Y also saw a recent price cut for its seven-seater model. Adding the extra two seats is now just a $1,000 option rather than a $4,000 option as it was before. The Model Y benefits from all the same perks that its cheaper sibling does –- Tesla's enviable and constantly updated suite of features alongside the all-important Supercharger network. It's the brand's most affordable SUV, yet in Long Range form, it also boasts a very impressive 330 miles of range.
This winning formula has made it a huge sales success, with analysis published by Motor1 even claiming the Model Y was the best-selling car worldwide in Q1 2023. Tesla's rise from a plucky startup to an industry-dominating force has been unparalleled, and it got there by making EVs not only attainable but appealing to the masses. The Model Y arguably sums up that appeal better than any other model, and it's likely to remain a bestseller for the foreseeable future.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Using the Mustang name on an electric SUV was always going to generate controversy, but if you can ignore that then the Ford Mustang Mach-E reveals itself to be a genuinely impressive EV with plenty of useful features to take advantage of. We drove one earlier in 2023 and thought its perky performance and high level of standard in-car tech made it one of the best cars in its segment, even if its 247 miles of range is far from class-leading.
Base-spec cars get 266 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough for everyday driving and feels genuinely athletic when you put your foot down. There are a few downsides to consider — similarly-priced rivals can go further on a charge, sometimes a lot further, and despite all the pony badging, the Mach-E doesn't deliver the full-fat muscle car experience you might expect, at least not in base-spec trim.
All that said, if you look past the badge then you'll find a competent all-rounder with enough EV-specific features to please more demanding enthusiasts yet enough familiarity to not scare off first-time EV owners.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Over the past couple of years, the Tesla Model 3 has faced an increasing amount of competition, and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the latest to take on Elon Musk's benchmark car. It's priced aggressively, with a limited number of models available for $41,600, roughly on par with the Model 3. It also boasts just as much range as the Tesla, with up to 361 miles of range on offer in SE RWD Long Range trim. Then, there's the design –- while the Model 3's styling has remained the same for several years, the Ioniq 6 boasts an all-new, sleek look that's less divisive than its lineup sibling, the Ioniq 5.
There are rumors that a new Model 3 is set to be unveiled in the second half of 2023, and it remains to be seen what upgrades that new generation might bring. For now, however, the Ioniq 6 is a compelling alternative to Tesla's flagship model and is definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a reasonably priced EV.
GMC Hummer EV
The original Hummer was an infamously over-the-top celebration of excess, and now it's back for a second generation — this time in electric form.
The Hummer EV is still as mad as ever, and in a market where so much of the conversation about EVs centers around their real-world practicalities and relative value for money, it's a refreshing change of pace. It's not built to be good value, nor is it anything remotely sensible. In fact, driving the Hummer EV is unlike being behind the wheel of any other EV on the market.
For starters, there's 1,000 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque on offer. Beefy 35-inch Goodyear tires are fitted as standard, and ride height extends to nearly 16 inches. Its party trick is the ability to crab walk diagonally, but at over 18 feet long and 7 feet wide, it's still not exactly easy to maneuver. It does claim an EPA-estimated 329 miles of range, giving it one of the longest ranges of any pickup on the market, but its massive battery pack makes it one of the least efficient vehicles out there in terms of miles-per-kWh.
At the end of the day, the Hummer EV is huge, comically overpowered, and a bit pointless — but we're still very glad it exists.
BMW i7
Electric cars are inherently futuristic, and they often come loaded with cutting-edge gadgetry to emphasize their forward-thinking nature. However, when it comes to cramming in the maximum amount of tech, few cars come close to the 2023 BMW i7. It's packed to the brim with more tech features than you could ever need, yet ironically, you might be a bit hesitant to drive it. That's not because it's bad to drive, though — far from it. In fact, we found it to be surprisingly rewarding on the road, even if luxury EV rivals like the Lucid Air offer some fierce competition.
Instead, the reason you'll never want to drive it is because of how supremely luxurious it is in the rear. The seats are palatial and can be adjusted almost infinitely. It's even better with the optional Rear Executive Lounge Seating and the giant 31-inch Theater Screen which folds down from the roof to offer on-the-go cinema.
Those extras do come at a steep price, though, and there are plenty more packages that can really add up if you're liberal with the options list. However, if you have to have the latest in-car tech and have suitably deep pockets, you can't beat the BMW i7.
Lucid Air
Lucid Motors might still be a relatively fresh-faced startup, but its first car leaps straight to the front of the pack, both in terms of performance and luxury. When we drove the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance in 2022, the final verdict was clear — it was one of the best EVs of the year.
Our tester boasted 1,050 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds, yet it still achieved an EPA-certified 446 miles of range. Opt for a less powerful trim and that range can be extended to an unbelievable 516 miles. As you might expect, a car this powerful can reach highly illegal speeds in just a few seconds, and so we never really managed to test the limits of the Lucid Air. However, we took full advantage of the luxurious cabin, which was on par with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the tech features, which were plentiful but not overwhelming.
Make no mistake, there's still room for improvement here -– the door opening mechanism was slightly awkward, and the infotainment system wasn't as refined as the rest of the car –- but really, that was about it for flaws we could find. To quote our reviewer, the Lucid Air is "electric excellence" that feels like the next step in the evolution of electric cars.