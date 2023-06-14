Best Electric Cars Of 2023

The electric revolution is well and truly underway, with 2023 seeing a wider range of EVs on the market than ever before and overall sales figures trending upwards. There are still some significant hurdles for electric cars to overcome before they become the default choice for buyers, with the biggest being the limited infrastructure available to drivers in many parts of the country. However, in places like California, where charging stations are more readily available, there's arguably never been a better time to switch to an electric car.

With an increasingly packed field of EVs to choose from, buyers can afford to be pickier than ever. Nonetheless, there are a few models that stand out as offering superior value, performance, or cutting-edge features, and it's these cars that should be top on the list to check out if you're looking at buying a new EV. With every major manufacturer having unveiled its lineup for the 2023 model year, these are the electric cars we think are a cut above the rest.