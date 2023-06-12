BMW I4 M50 Review: Just The One M Downside

For a while, BMW's strategy to electrification felt oddly divided. On the one hand, it's i Series — like the i3 and i8 — chased outlandish styling, futuristic materials, and unusual drivetrains. At the same time, BMW's plug-in hybrids masqueraded convincingly as their internal combustion cousins, hiding their EV nature as though the automaker wasn't quite convinced its mainstream owners were ready for such things.

With the BMW i4, the two strategies have collided. The electric 4 Series doesn't particularly mask its all-electric drivetrain, though it's not as avant-garde as the i3 or i8. Instead it treats its EV-ness as a means to an end: It's a sleek touring sedan that ousts gas engines in favor of the Jekyll and Hyde duality that twin e-motors brings.

For now, the rest of the 4 Series — including the capable M440i in Coupe, Gran Coupe, and Convertible forms — remains. You don't have to go all-electric, then. It's just that, after spending a week in the potent i4 M50, I'm struggling to find a particularly good reason why you shouldn't.