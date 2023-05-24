2024 BMW 5 Series Revealed With Potent I5 M60 Electric Flagship

BMW has unveiled all the electrifying details of the new eighth-generation 2024 BMW 5-Series. The most important bit of news is that there will, in fact, be an all-electric version of BMW's venerable sedan called the i5. BMW has also released the starting price for all the different variations as well as horsepower ratings and interior options for the newest iteration of the sedan.

The i5 is the first time a 5-series has been offered with an all-electric drivetrain. It will come in two electron-powered flavors on launch: the i5 eDrive40 and the much spicier i5 M60 xDrive. The eDrive40 generates 335 horsepower from its single rear-wheel drive electric motor. That motor assists the sedan in reaching 60 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds. Its big brother, the double motor all-wheel drive 590 horsepower i5 M60 xDrive uses all of BMW's fascination with the letter "M" to launch itself to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds.

As for the range of the new i5, the eDrive40 has an estimated range of 295 miles and the i5 M60 xDrive has an estimated range of 256 miles before those precious electrons run dry.