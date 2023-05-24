2024 BMW 5 Series Revealed With Potent I5 M60 Electric Flagship
BMW has unveiled all the electrifying details of the new eighth-generation 2024 BMW 5-Series. The most important bit of news is that there will, in fact, be an all-electric version of BMW's venerable sedan called the i5. BMW has also released the starting price for all the different variations as well as horsepower ratings and interior options for the newest iteration of the sedan.
The i5 is the first time a 5-series has been offered with an all-electric drivetrain. It will come in two electron-powered flavors on launch: the i5 eDrive40 and the much spicier i5 M60 xDrive. The eDrive40 generates 335 horsepower from its single rear-wheel drive electric motor. That motor assists the sedan in reaching 60 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds. Its big brother, the double motor all-wheel drive 590 horsepower i5 M60 xDrive uses all of BMW's fascination with the letter "M" to launch itself to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds.
As for the range of the new i5, the eDrive40 has an estimated range of 295 miles and the i5 M60 xDrive has an estimated range of 256 miles before those precious electrons run dry.
New tech coming to the 5-series
For gasoline aficionados, the 530i and all-wheel drive 530i xDrive will get a twin-turbo 2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 540i xDrive gets a twin-turbo 3-liter inline-six that can throw down 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque through the help of a mild-hybrid system. At least until the full-fledged new M5 comes out, the EV i5 is the place to go if you want the fastest and most powerful 5-series.
New for the 5-series is BMW's Highway Assistant with an active lane change system. Instead of using your turn signal to activate the automatic lane change, all you need to do is look at the side view mirror and the car will change lanes by itself when it's safe to do so. Inside the car is a 12.3-inch screen for all your pertinent gauges and driver information. That display is complemented by a 14.9-inch infotainment display.
And taking a page from Tesla's book is the addition of gaming to the BMW 5-Series experience. BMW is using technology from AirConsole to bring video games to the infotainment display to enjoy while you're charging the car. Adding to the interior, BMW has an option if leather isn't your thing with the ability to order a 5-series interior without a single square inch of leather, instead substituting it with vegan leather and Alcantara.
Here's what it will cost you
On the outside, BMW went with a more restrained look as opposed to the huge grille present on the current 7-Series. According to a press release, the grille is inspired by the very first BMW 5-Series from 1972. The M60 xDrive gets a more distinct look, featuring a black-accented grille, black side skirts, and black side view mirror caps. Plus, it gets 19-inch alloy wheels and a diffuser on the trunk for that extra measure of sportiness.
As for the all-important issue of price. Starting from the ground floor, the 530i starts at $57,900. The 530i xDrive will set you back $60,200. Last, for the gasoline-powered models, the 540i xDrive has an MSRP of $64,900. The EV options start with the i5 eDrive40 at $66,800 and top out with the i5 M60 xDrive at $84,100. All prices do not include $995 for destination and handling.
The 2024 BMW 5-Series will start arriving on dealership lots in October of this year, with the 540i xDrive arriving in November. BMW also adds that a plug-in hybrid model will be debuting in the United States. All 5-Series models, and the batteries for the EV versions, will be made at BMW's Dingolfing Plant in Germany.