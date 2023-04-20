8 Coolest Tesla Interior Features You Need To Know About

Tesla is most famous for making electric cars not only available, but also desirable, to the masses. However, that's not the only reason buyers love the brand's cars. A key part of the Tesla lineup's appeal is the amount of features every car comes packed with. This includes controversial software like Autopilot, which has been the subject of some debate about safety, but still remains the most capable semi-autonomous driving aid on the market. Perhaps the most instantly noticeable difference between a Tesla and any other EV, though, is the strikingly minimal interior.

It might not look like it at first glance, but every Tesla's interior is in fact packed with features, covering both the software and hardware side of the cabin. This suite of functions remains largely the same whether you're buying a model S, X, Y, or 3, although there are a few extras that are specific to only a small number of cars. These innovations range from whimsical to thoroughly practical, but take full advantage of them, and it'll change the way you look at the brand's EVs.