Why Steam Compatibility In Your Tesla Isn't That Far Fetched

In December 2020, Elon Musk said in a tweet, "Entertainment will be critical when cars drive themselves." It's no surprise, then, that he followed up that message with another tweet in February 2022 revealing an effort to integrate Steam with Tesla's infotainment system.

Steam is a digital video game distribution service from Valve and the platform of choice for most PC gamers. The company boasts massive numbers of daily and monthly active users, and integrating the Steam platform into Tesla's infotainment system would give drivers access to an enormous library of high-end games.

It's a feature that would put Tesla's entertainment system well above its competition and make long charging sessions a bit more bearable, though the offering would likely be viewed as an additional perk rather than the main reason someone would decide to purchase one of these expensive cars.

The high-profile EVs have already captured headlines with their innovative all-electric design and zero to 60 acceleration. That's not the whole story, though, as these vehicles also come with several "fun" extras, including Tesla Arcade. As the name implies, Arcade provides occupants in the vehicle with video games they can play on the in-dash display.

At the time of writing, Tesla Arcade includes a long list of fun games, including "Stardew Valley," "BeachBuggy Racing 2," solitaire, and chess. The platform even has a smattering of Atari classics like "Asteroids," "Centipede," and "Missile Command" available on-demand, though it looks like this may just be the start of Tesla's car-based gaming ambitions.