Rules To Follow When Driving A Tesla On Autopilot

Autopilot is one of the most innovative features Tesla owners have access to, since it uses cameras, sensors, and AI to drive the car autonomously in certain circumstances. It's capable of a wide range of functions, and Elon Musk and his team frequently add more. Activating the self-driving capability is a very simple procedure, and when it's on, the car is mostly capable of driving down highways and well-marked roads without human intervention. The word mostly is very important there, as there are plenty of myths that still surround Autopilot and its limitations.

Despite what some of Tesla's more bullish proponents might have you think, Autopilot does still make mistakes and can require emergency intervention at any time. If drivers don't follow the proper procedure when using it, they can put themselves and everyone else around them at unnecessary risk. That's not to say that the system is inherently unsafe — when used properly, it's generally proven itself to be just as safe as a human driver. However, it's always worth making sure you know the basic rules before venturing out onto the open road and trying out this revolutionary system for yourself.