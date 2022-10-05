This Big Tesla Autopilot Change Is Going To Be Controversial

According to Tesla, the removal of ultrasonic sensors will be the norm for every newly produced model moving forward, starting with EVs manufactured in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Taiwan. This change will reflect on every Model 3 and Model Y from October onward, with the 2023 Model S and Model X to follow suit. During this transition, however, models without ultrasonic sensors will also come with limited features, such as Park Assist, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon. These features will all be either limited or disabled on the new Tesla models "for a short period of time."

Tesla explained that the said features will later be restored via over-the-air updates, but only after the newer batch of vehicles has matched the performance standards of its existing fleet. It's quite absurd how new Tesla owners will be receiving fewer parts and features for their newly purchased vehicles, especially when much older examples already offer everything from the start. And it's even more absurd when they're forced to test out an experimental Autopilot system that's heavily dependent on Tesla Vision. That said, it's a wonder if using a strictly vision-based means of providing driver assistance and vehicle automation would again lead to instances like the Tesla Autopilot mistaking the moon for a traffic light. Either way, the new Autopilot update goes to show that Tesla apparently believes less is more.