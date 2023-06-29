Best Cars Of 2023 ﻿— 10 Of The Top Rated Picks

If you're looking to buy a new car, you likely to want the best vehicle available to you. That's why we've compiled a list of the 10 best cars available in 2023. That said, car is actually a pretty vague term, as many similar seeming vehicles have been designed to fill a number of very specific roles. It is, therefore, hard to rank a wide selection of vehicles, as you'll be comparing apples to oranges most of the time.

To get around this, we've simply selected the best options available in a wide number of categories. If you're looking for a cheap car, we'll tell you what we think you should go for. If an EV or a hybrid is more your thing, we'll have a top pick for you there. If you need a family car, you're free to ignore the part where we're drooling over a McLaren and instead read about a sensible choice that is capable of accommodating several kids and a dog.

We've also picked the best overall vehicle, which is what we'd get if we could choose anything with a 2023 model. Our top choice was selected as an all-rounder and could well have taken several of the other categories on offer. So without further ado, here are SlashGear's best cars of 2023.