The Worst Supercar Model From Every Major Brand

All car manufacturers, even the very best, occasionally produce a model that fails to meet performance expectations, requires excessive maintenance, or just lacks a style that appeals to buyers. Even supercar manufacturers with superior engineering expertise, access to the latest technology, and years of track-tested experience occasionally produce a disappointing vehicle. While there is no clear-cut consensus on what features define supercars, they are generally distinguished from sportscars (and most other cars) by four characteristics:

Blistering straight-line speed and quickness

Grip-tight handling with the sensation of taking the turns on rails

Fade-resistant braking, designed to bring a fast-moving vehicle to a complete stop in seconds

Exclusive ownership, usually from limited production

At the high end of the supercar class, hypercars equipped with hybrid powertrains boast acceleration times faster than most supercars, often in the low two-second range. The 1,500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron, which accelerates to 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds, reaches a top speed of 261 mph, and sells for more than $3 million.

Selecting the worst from supercar automakers means picking a model that slightly underperforms its siblings or lacks some features, but still competes with the competitors in its class. These are exceptional automobiles but simply fall short of the other models made by the same manufacturer.