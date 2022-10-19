Why You Won't See The Jaguar XJ220S Supercar On US Roads

The Jaguar XJ220 was and is one of the most famous, talked-about supercars of all time. As of its 1992 debut, the mighty XJ220 was not only the fastest Jaguar on the market but, as Jaguar itself notes, the fastest production car in the world. The model's turbocharged V6 puts down 542 horsepower, flying from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 4 seconds to a recorded top speed of 213 miles per hour.

With a major facelift that replaced nearly every inch of aluminum with carbon fiber and a complete engine rebuild cranking the plant up to 680 horsepower (via Supercars), the XJ220S model improved on the stock version to the tune of 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.3 seconds. It smashed the implied top speed of the XJ220 name, putting up a top mark of 228 miles per hour.

The S marque was as close as Jaguar or any of its competitors would come, at the time, to putting a racing car on the road. American motorheads have never been shy about putting nonsensical amounts of power on the road and many have a soft spot for British muscle. What kept the XJ220S away from these shores?