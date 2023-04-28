2023 Mazda3 Review: A Reminder Of What Matters

The Mazda3 hatchback feels like a rarity these days. It isn't the cheapest model in Mazda's line-up — its sedan sibling, and the CX-30 crossover, squeezes in with slightly more affordable versions — but its $23,550 (plus $1,065 destination) starting price gives it a significantly lower point of entry than the average new car cost in the U.S. right now. Options like all-wheel drive and a punchy turbocharged engine also help set the Mazda3 apart from the traditional budget fare.

While crossovers and SUVs may command the lion's share of new vehicle sales these days, and that trend looks unlikely to change any time soon, there's a lot to be said for the humble hatchback. In Mazda's case specifically, the Mazda3 is among the more stylish options on the market, for a start. It also borrows some of the automaker's driving verve, and while this is no MX-5 Miata, neither does the humble hatch forget that even buyers on a budget still care about dynamics.

This 2023 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition is the cheapest way to get all-wheel drive, though the $29,600 (plus destination) you'll pay for that doesn't get you the turbo engine. Instead, it's Mazda's 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G inline-four under the hood, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.