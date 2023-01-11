The North American Car Of The Year 2023 Lineup Wasn't A Clean Sweep For EVs

Electric vehicles have been denied a clean sweep of the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards. Two of the three awards went to EVs, but the eco-friendly option was overlooked for the top award. A pool of 47 vehicles was whittled down to 26 semi-finalists and just nine finalists before winners were picked in three categories: North American Truck of the Year, North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the main prize North American Car of the Year. ]

The jury making the decisions is comprised of "50 professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada" and they judged the vehicles based on "innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, user experience, driver satisfaction and value." The competition has been running since 1994, with past winners including the Mercedes-Benz SLK, Mini Cooper, and Chevy Bolt.

Initially, there were only two categories — the main North American Car of the Year award and one specifically for trucks. However, in 2017 the competition expanded to include a Utility Vehicle category. An electric vehicle previously won the award, and the battery-powered machines have performed strongly over the previous few years. This year also saw a strong performance, but the potential personal transport method of the future didn't quite manage a washout.