Best Electric SUVs Of 2023

Let's address the elephant in the room -– the BMW iX's styling is, to put it nicely, divisive. It features one of the more extreme interpretations of the Bavarian brand's signature front grille, paired with skinny LED lights and chunky contrast accents. It's not to everyone's taste, but if you can get past its looks, it's a thoroughly likable SUV with all the characteristics buyers expect from a BMW. In our initial test of the BMW 2022 iX, we compared its handling to that of the BMW X5, allowing the EV a slightly sportier feel but acknowledging that the gas-powered SUV has an edge when it came to steering precision.

Much like the X5, the iX's cabin is comfortable and filled with tech, although the hexagonal steering wheel in the iX is a clear reminder that you're not in any run-of-the-mill ICE SUV here. The car's range is decent even if it's not class-leading, and support for 195 kW DC fast charging should keep charging times down to a minimum. BMW claims that the iX can produce 90 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging and the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes.

The iX's price might put off some potential buyers -– a starting MSRP of $87,100 puts it on the steeper end of the spectrum compared to its rivals -– but if you've got deep enough pockets and don't mind its appearance, it's an excellent choice.