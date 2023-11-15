2025 Toyota Camry Goes All-In On Hybrid But It's The Styling That's Most Memorable
Still flying the sedan flag high, the 2025 Toyota Camry isn't willing to skulk at the back of the dealership while crossovers and trucks take the spotlight. Unveiled today, the next-generation Camry leans into memorable styling and an uptick in cabin gadgety and comfort, though it's what's under the hood that may cause the most consternation.
Perhaps most shocking to long-time Camry fans will be the complete absence of a non-hybrid version this time. For the 2025 Camry, Toyota is going all-in on electrification, with the automaker's fifth-generation hybrid system standard with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. That sees a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine combined with two electric motors.
The result is 225 horsepower in the FWD car and 232 horsepower in the AWD version. The latter drivetrain will be offered as an option across all trims, too, with an electric drive motor dedicated to the rear wheels: previously, you could have AWD or a hybrid, but not both. Toyota says it has reworked the suspension for a more engaging driving feel, while the SE and XSE grades have specific sport-tuning.
Bye-bye bland
We're a long way from the days when the Camry was bland and forgettable, and Toyota is continuing that with its 2025 update. Slimmed-down LED headlamps, daytime running lights, and taillights are standard across all trim levels; the SE and XSE grads add to that with functional aero detailing like a rear diffuser, plus a dual-tip exhaust and rear lip spoiler.
The base 2025 Camry LE has 16-inch alloy wheels, while for the SE 18-inch black-finish alloy wheels are standard. The XLE has 18-inch black and machine-finished alloys and a dark metallic gray front grille, plus premium LED lights front and rear. XSE gets a color-matched front grille mesh and black trim on the trunk, plus 19-inch black and smoke gray alloy wheels.
As for colors, Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal are now offered, along with a variety of sober and bright options. The XSE can be had with a contrast Midnight Black Metallic roof, with certain paint options. Comparisons with the latest generation of Prius Prime are apt and welcome.
A technology glow-up
Inside, the Camry's tech upgrade continues. LE and SE trims have a 7-inch digital gauge cluster; XLE and XSE upgrade to a 12.3-inch fully digital version, and can be had with an optional 10-inch head-up display. Toyota's infotainment system has an 8-inch touchscreen as standard, with an optional 12.3-inch version; either way, there's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus support for two simultaneous Bluetooth-paired devices.
A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is available, while a wireless phone charging pad is standard. All trims get a total of five USB ports — with a mixture of USB-A and USB-C — while media options include a JBL nine-speaker audio system and native Apple Music and Amazon Music streaming. XLE and XSE offer a digital key option, using a smartphone to unlock and start the sedan.
Dual-zone climate control is standard, along with keyless entry and push-button start. LE trim gets cloth seats in Boulder or Black, with new seat designs promising more comfort and a longer cushion; SE has SofTex-clad seats with power driver-side adjustment. XLE has leather and Dinamica microfiber, with power front adjustment and heating. XSE gets leather seats, again with power adjustment and heating. Ventilated front seats are offered on the XLE and XSE as options.
Four distinct trims and less missing-feature envy
What stands out in the cabin is both how cohesive and how distinct the different trim lines are. In the 2025 Camry XSE, for example, the leather seat surfaces wrap around with color-matching panels on the door trim and dashboard. There's no dated fake carbon fiber or faux aluminum, just like there's no fake wood trim in the Camry XLE.
Instead, the XLE's suede-like Dinamica appears on the door panels and dashboard. It's tactile and visually-grabbing — even if, despite Toyota's insistence that it goes through the same stain-resistant tests as all the other fabrics, it's hard to imagine it lasting unscathed through the life of the car — and helps elevate the Camry from its drab black and gray plastic past.
The LE and SE trims will be similarly distinguished, Toyota says, with all four levels having unique panels. There's been a conscious effort to avoid button blanks for absent features, too, with custom trim pieces so that if your Camry lacks, say, ventilated seats, you won't constantly be reminded of that fact.
High levels of safety tech across the board
2025 Camry XLE and XSE grades have front-side acoustic laminated glass, for improved cabin quiet, along with driver seat memory (which is, bizarrely, the first time this simple feature has been offered on the Camry). XLE offers automatic rain-sensing wipers, while XLE and XSE grades have an optional power tilt and slide panoramic roof with a power sunshade.
The blind spot warning system is standard across all trims, along with rear cross-traffic alert. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is standard, too, with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, and Proactive Driving Assist which provides steering and braking support for curves and around other road users.
The 2025 Camry XLE and XSE grades offer a Premium Plus Package, which adds a 360-degree camera, front cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking. It also includes Lane Change Assist and Traffic Jam Assist.
The biggest question is still open-ended
As we've seen elsewhere in the automaker's line-up, Toyota is bolstering its warranty coverage for those concerned about hybrid longevity. The 2025 Camry will get a standard 36-month/36,000-mile basic warranty, with a 60-month/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid-related warranty. The hybrid battery is covered by a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty, which will be transferrable to the new owners should the car be sold. ToyotaCare is standard, too, with two years/25,000 miles of standard factory scheduled maintenance, and two years of roadside assistance.
The big question, of course, is just how much all the upgrades and extra features in this ninth-generation Camry will add to the sticker price. The current model year 2024 car starts at $26,420 (plus destination), but the hybrid version kicks off at $28,855 (plus destination). Toyota won't be drawn on specifics, though insists it'll be competitive against competitors like the latest Honda Accord. We'll find out just how this 2025 Camry compares closer to its arrival in dealerships, which Toyota says is expected in spring 2024.