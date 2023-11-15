2025 Toyota Camry Goes All-In On Hybrid But It's The Styling That's Most Memorable

Still flying the sedan flag high, the 2025 Toyota Camry isn't willing to skulk at the back of the dealership while crossovers and trucks take the spotlight. Unveiled today, the next-generation Camry leans into memorable styling and an uptick in cabin gadgety and comfort, though it's what's under the hood that may cause the most consternation.

Perhaps most shocking to long-time Camry fans will be the complete absence of a non-hybrid version this time. For the 2025 Camry, Toyota is going all-in on electrification, with the automaker's fifth-generation hybrid system standard with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. That sees a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine combined with two electric motors.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result is 225 horsepower in the FWD car and 232 horsepower in the AWD version. The latter drivetrain will be offered as an option across all trims, too, with an electric drive motor dedicated to the rear wheels: previously, you could have AWD or a hybrid, but not both. Toyota says it has reworked the suspension for a more engaging driving feel, while the SE and XSE grades have specific sport-tuning.