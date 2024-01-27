10 Reasons Why Toyotas Are So Reliable

In the late 19th Century, a Japanese inventor named Sakichi Toyoda created an automatic loom and set up a company working with textiles. While he may have been an inventive and clever entrepreneur, he likely had no idea his company would go on to be among the largest corporations in the world, building and shipping cars to every continent, including Antarctica. The path from regional textile company to world leader in automobiles was slow at first, but the economic conditions of post-war Japan set the stage for rapid expansion.

As of 2022, Toyota manufactures more cars than all but one other automaker and has a presence in every country, selling cars through a network of 172 distributors. The company is known for a wide range of vehicles, from its best-selling and long-running Corolla to its master of desert and savannah, the Land Cruiser. Furthermore, while the company was once known for making simple, small, and fuel-efficient vehicles in the '70s and '80s, Toyota launched its Lexus brand in 1989, proving the Japanese could build luxury automobiles every bit as good as the Europeans, if not better. One of the hallmarks of Toyota products has always been their high level of reliability, and as recently as 2023, Consumer Reports lists the top two most reliable brands as Toyota and Lexus. While most people likely have some knowledge about Toyota's legendary reliability, not everyone knows exactly why. Therefore, here are the reasons why Toyota vehicles are so reliable.