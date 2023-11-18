5 Unexpected Products You Didn't Know Were Made By Toyota

Ask anyone what Toyota makes, and they're likely to say cars. The few exceptions may involve people going into specifics, and referencing something like the company's pickups or hybrid vehicles. But the Japanese manufacturer actually makes a lot more than that.

Toyota is a huge company, and even relatively specialized businesses often have side projects for research, philanthropy, or heritage reasons. The company itself has numerous technology interests, a historic connection to textiles, a hand in the construction trade, and even produces alternative methods of transport.

Here we've singled out five of the company's more obscure interests, and while the company philosophy may leak into many of them, they aren't things you would closely associate with automotive manufacture. One of the company's creations is now something most businesses use, and is likely something you'll encounter every other day. Others are a bit more obvious, and may be something you'll have spotted similar companies investing in too.