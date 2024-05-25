Here's What Makes The Three-Cylinder Toyota G16E-GTS Engine So Good

The three-cylinder Toyota G16E-GTS engine marks the return of Toyota to the production of high-performance vehicles that are still affordable for the average person. The G16E-GTS engine is not only a technical tour de force, but it has been placed within two vehicles that can display its performance well. While the rest of the world gets the GR Yaris, we receive the GR Corolla, a more American-sized version of Toyota's hottest hatch.

It has been a while since "Toyota" and "high performance" could be spoken in the same sentence. The days of the 4th-gen Supra Turbo (not the current BMW-derived version), the Celica All-Trac, and the supercharged MR-2 are long gone, unless you are searching the classic car auction sites. But now the good old days are back again with the Toyota G16E-GTS engine as a potent source of power.

The world has Toyota's Chairman Akio Toyoda to thank for this welcome resurgence of Toyota technological prowess directed toward the enthusiast community. Toyota's leader is passionate about motorsports, with a record of many entries into a wide variety of races. As a Master Driver, he has assisted in the development of many of Toyota's performance vehicles. Chairman Toyoda has also entered Toyota products in these races, often using the alias Morizo Kinoshita to compete (which explains the origin of the hardcore, stripped-down Morizo Edition of the GR Corolla).