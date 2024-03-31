Here's What Made The Lexus/Toyota 1UZ-FE Engine So Special

In the six years before the Lexus brand debuted, Toyota spent nearly $1 billion on something called "Circle F" or Project F1 — also known as "Flagship 1." Over 900 experimental engines were produced, and 450 individual vehicles made it to the prototype stage during that time, but only two cars made it to market: the Lexus ES 250, and the LS 400.

Lexus needed to come to market with a car that could compete with established luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. So when the Lexus brand took center stage at the 1989 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, it debuted with a 1UZ-FE-powered LS 400. The ES 250 was smaller and more affordable, so it wouldn't debut for a few more months.

The LS 400, however, took the proud role as Lexus' original flagship vehicle — the first face it showed to the world, and the result of years of work. It was powered by a 4.0-liter V8 called the 1UZ-FE (or 1UZ), which was the result of a long and rigorous development process. At the heart of its success were two key virtues: build quality, and reliability.