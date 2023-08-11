How Lexus' Famous Tagline Gave The SC400 Its Inspiration

Auto makers, as some of the biggest and most instantly-recognizable brands on the planet, carefully cultivate their images. Slogans make simple and effective mission statements to this end: Driving Is Passion, Ferrari notes (as demonstrated by a range of its glorious vehicles). A BMW is proudly declared to be "The Ultimate Driving Machine." For Lexus, "The Relentless Pursuit Of Perfection" drives everything.

According to author Chester Dawson's "Lexus: The Relentless Pursuit," the tagline was derived from the company's dedication to just that, in every aspect of its vehicle design. In one early visit to Toyota Motors, it was concluded that "the team had done their homework and come up with what they determined to be the world's best-crafted door lock," the author notes. It's no surprise, then, that the SC400 proved to be a very special vehicle indeed.

Lexus' first venture into the brave new world of the coupe demonstrated that it was committed to bringing a real competitor to market, in a way that drivers may not have expected. After all, on a mission to provide a vehicle that feels "Amazing In Motion," you've got to think outside of the box. Here's the story of the underrated SC400 series.