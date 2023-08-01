2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: A Convertible That Does What No Other Can

Not many convertibles ever manage to look better than their coupe counterparts. After all, design concerns often come secondary to the engineering challenges of a drop-top that can live up to both safety standards and driving dynamics. The modern era of hardtop convertibles has helped with aesthetics, as do removable Targa-style roof panels, but they've also exacerbated concerns about added weight, as well as reduced storage capacity and unfortunate crease lines.

Personally, I used to tell anyone who might listen that I never liked any convertible more than the coupe version. Until now, that is, because in that regard, Maserati's new MC20 Cielo is something of a first—even if it's the second variant of a supercar chassis that will also eventually include a track-only P24 and a full EV. Not that the MC20 coupe ever fell short in either design or performance terms, but the Cielo proves that a retractable hardtop can simultaneously deliver stellar style, comfortable open-air cruising, and unbelievable performance all in one package.

To put my obviously subjective tastes to the test, Maserati shipped out the first press loaner Cielo to Los Angeles, where I might best enjoy some wind in my hair while driving home from flogging a spectacular supercar in the canyons—and even get a taste of daily life with a true showstopper that can often seem conspicuously absent in the LA car scene.