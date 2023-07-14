2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Review: Daily-Driving A $300,000 Supercar

The Tecnica pulled up finished in a relatively understated Blu Notte paint job over 20-inch black wheels. Restrained for a Huracán, to say the least, but the color turns slightly luminescent in the right lighting—attributable to a "Pearl Effect" option on the window sticker that adds a healthy $14,000 to the starting $239,000 price tag. That color and finish contribute at least a portion to the final total of $323,995. Yep, that's just about $85,000 in options, but c'est la Lambo vie.

At some point during the course of the loan, I needed to face my fears of pushing such an expensive car to the limits outside of the controlled environment at The Thermal Club. So why not get the job over with, I figured, with a quick run up to the hills of Malibu for an early morning session in the rising sunlight? A few minutes of traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway revealed how well the Tecnica takes on average roads, but once we hit the tight turns in the hills, this Huracán seemed more like I'd brought the proverbial bazooka to a knife fight.

In the Tecnica, that 5.2-liter V10 pumps out 640 horsepower DIN (or 631hp SAE) and 443 lb-ft of torque, all sent to the rear wheels to highlight the mid-engined chassis balance and reduce weight for on-track performance. But all the stats on paper— a seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle, a curb weight of only 3,040 pounds, and improvements to both downforce (35%) and reduced drag (20%) compared to an Evo—go right out the (narrow) windows immediately once I switch over to Sport mode using the steering wheel button.