Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Revealed As A Supercar For The Dirt

The Lamborghini Huracan is the latest "entry-level" (if you can say that for Lamborghini) car in the brand's storied stable of supercars. It has already been subject to numerous special editions and one-off configurations. With its V10 and around three second zero-to-60 time, the Huracan is not a car to be taken lightly.

Porsche is also well known for making a litany of special versions of the Porsche 911. Last week the brand unveiled a new sportscar, dubbed the 911 Dakar, built for offroad use. It was essentially a lifted 911 with big knobby tires. In a world of Silverado Trail Bosses, Ford Raptors and Ram TRX's, the 911 Dakar was an ever so slightly polished take on a car built for hopping dunes and sliding across ice.

Not be outdone by Porsche, Lamborghini unveiled its newest off-road competitor: the Huracan Sterrato. It's a supercar designed specifically for thrashing around in the dirt.