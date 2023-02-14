2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Review: Saved By The Stick

Yes, there are a few performance tradeoffs that come with the manual transmission, but they're only noticeable on paper. The manual car is half a second slower in the 0-to-60-mph dash, doing the deed in 4.2 seconds instead of the automatic GT4's 3.7. The manual GT4 also makes a tiny bit less power, its 4.0-liter flat-6 producing 309 pound-feet of torque compared to the PDK's 317 lb-ft. I suppose this hurts your Cars & Coffee bragging rights, but you genuinely won't feel either difference in the real world.

Steven Ewing/SlashGear

The only other discrepancy is in fuel economy. Frankly, that's barely worth mentioning, considering no one's buying a GT4 for its gas-sipping abilities, but I digress. The manual GT4's EPA-estimated ratings of 17 mpg city, 23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined are all 1 mpg lower than what you'll supposedly get with the PDK. Not that you'll ever drive this thing in an efficient manner anyway.

Regardless of transmission, the 718 Cayman GT4 makes 414 horsepower, and you can wind the bejesus out of the flat-6 engine all the way up to its 8,000-rpm redline. Opting for the six-speed stick just makes the whole experience more exciting, making you a far more integral part of the drive. Sure, you can play with the GT4 PDK's steering wheel-mounted paddles to choose your own adventure, but that's not nearly as engaging as the clutch-shift tactility offered with the manual setup. I wouldn't buy a GT4 any other way.