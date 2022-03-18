The Porsche 718 Is Going All-Electric
The Porsche 718 mid-engine roadster is going all-electric by the year 2025. It will be joined by the Taycan and the upcoming Macan mid-SUV in Porsche's slim lineup of electric vehicles. The German automobile brand says the Porsche 718 will exclusively be offered as an electric sports car by the middle of the decade. As for the Macan EV, it will arrive a tad earlier in 2023 for the European buyers, while US customers will get their hands on it a year later.
During the company's annual press conference, Chairman of the Executive Board Oliver Blume made a bold claim that the company wants its Porsche 718 EV to be "the best all-electric vehicle in the B segment." He further stressed that the electrified Porsche 718 will be a proper sports car with the typical dimensions of a roadster. Notably, the upcoming car will be built on the same production line in Stuttgart as the iconic Porsche 911, and there will be some part sharing between both cars as well. However, the Porsche 911 will continue to be offered as a gas guzzler with a combustion engine for the foreseeable future.
An infrastructure of fancy charging stations
But an all-electric Porsche 718 was not the only ambitious announcement made by the company earlier today. Porsche says it plans to build its own charging infrastructure with premium charging stations inspired by a lounge. As per a TechCrunch report, these luxury charging stations will be exclusive to Porsche customers and will let them sip a coffee or work while their ride is getting juiced up. Tesla, on the other hand, is reportedly planning to install Starlink satellite internet terminals at its charging stations (via Electrek). The development of a Porsche-backed fast-charging network will kick off in Germany followed by other European markets.
By the year 2025, the number of IONITY charging stations will cross the 1,000 mark, with the target being the installation of 7,000 spots in the foreseeable future. Porsche says it will build its exclusive charging locations along the main traffic routes and European motorways, with each station offering up to 12 charging points and a minimum capacity of 350kW. The first Porsche-exclusive premium charging station will open its doors to customers by the end of 2022.