The Porsche 718 Is Going All-Electric

The Porsche 718 mid-engine roadster is going all-electric by the year 2025. It will be joined by the Taycan and the upcoming Macan mid-SUV in Porsche's slim lineup of electric vehicles. The German automobile brand says the Porsche 718 will exclusively be offered as an electric sports car by the middle of the decade. As for the Macan EV, it will arrive a tad earlier in 2023 for the European buyers, while US customers will get their hands on it a year later.

During the company's annual press conference, Chairman of the Executive Board Oliver Blume made a bold claim that the company wants its Porsche 718 EV to be "the best all-electric vehicle in the B segment." He further stressed that the electrified Porsche 718 will be a proper sports car with the typical dimensions of a roadster. Notably, the upcoming car will be built on the same production line in Stuttgart as the iconic Porsche 911, and there will be some part sharing between both cars as well. However, the Porsche 911 will continue to be offered as a gas guzzler with a combustion engine for the foreseeable future.