2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo Revealed As Sun-Loving Convertible Supercar: First Look

The Cielo has a retractable electrochromic glass roof with polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology that makes it possible to change the transparency instantly, according to Maserati.

This isn't an entirely new idea; Ferrari introduced the Revocromico electrochromic roof on the 575M-based Superamerica in 2004. That was a targa roof rather than a full convertible, however, and while the McLaren 720S also offers an electrochromic roof and a full convertible top, it can't go full opaque. So you're still likely to get a sunburned head, Federico Landini, head of the MC20 line, quipped during a pre-unveiling media briefing.

The roof can open or close in just 12 seconds and at vehicle speeds of up to 31 mph, and Maserati says it doesn't impact cargo space when stowed. It sits under a Cielo-specific polycarbonate engine cover — replacing the clear cover from the MC20 coupe — and which, if you really want people to know what you're driving, can be emblazoned with a giant Maserati Trident decal.