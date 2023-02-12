2024 Maserati GranTurismo First Drive: Electric Folgore For The Future, But ICE Still Sparkles

The whole point of installing more powerful motors than batteries makes the Folgore something along the lines of "future-proof" or, more appropriately, future-ready to up the ante as soon as better batteries to fit in the T-bone arrive. And the current range target of 450 kilometers (or around 280 miles) arrived as more of an afterthought, anyway, since Maserati prioritized performance goals over distance while developing the new motors and battery (which will eventually appear in other Maserati products, though allegedly not other Fiat or Stellantis products). In the meantime, Maserati claims the Folgore can manage a 20-80% fast charge of 18 minutes on a 270-kW DC charger.

The result? A claimed 0-60 time of only 2.7 seconds for a coupe that weighs over just shy of 5,000 pounds, as well as a top speed of 202 miles per hour despite not using a two-speed gearbox like the similarly-800V Porsche Taycan.

Maserati

Punch the accelerator pedal hard in Corsa mode, and the rear tires spin a little despite programming that keeps traction control still somewhat engaged to prevent wheel slip and instantaneous tire torching. Then, hauling the heavier Folgore through corners, the T-bone layout produces progressive and predictable body lean before breaking loose, typically at the rear tires first where I admittedly sent a bit more power than perhaps wise before snapping into easily controlled oversteer to avoid oncoming traffic.

A dedicated launch control function and Boost Mode within the Corsa setting allow for raucous quarter-mile blasts, while an Endurance Mode also available in Corsa prioritizes battery temperature management during extended track lapping or canyon carving. Four discrete levels of regeneration, adjustable via the same column-mounted paddle shifters that control the ZF eight-speed on the gas GranTurismos, range from almost total "idle" coasting for highway cruising to full one-pedal city driving with as much as .65 G of braking in the "D=" setting (pronounced "D minus minus").