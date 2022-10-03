New Maserati GranTurismo Revealed With A Fully-Electric Folgore Flagship

Maserati just announced that the GranTurismo is back with an electrified vengeance. The new sports car features all the classic Italian styling one would expect from a brand like Maserati. Maserati claims the newest iteration of the GranTurismo pays tribute to the brand's 75-year-long tenure in the sports car business.

For those wanting a more conventional drivetrain, there is no need to worry as GranTurismos equipped with an internal combustion engine will come in two distinct flavors. There's the Modena and the Trofeo. The 490 horsepower Modena houses Maserati's Nettuno V6 that features two turbochargers. The Trofeo takes that further with 550 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Automakers tend to make EV versions of already existing cars look quite a bit different than their gas-powered counterparts. No one would mistake the upcoming Chevy Equinox EV with an Equinox from the past. And while the F-150 Lightning looks close enough to a more conventional F-150, the Blade-Runner-like styling cues give it away. Maserati is breaking that trend with the new electrified GranTurismo Folgare (Italian for lightning).