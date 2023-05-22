2023 Lotus Emira Review: Junior Supercar Marks The End Of An Era

The Emira is the final Lotus to be powered by internal combustion, and is therefore a pretty big deal. Its reveal in 2021 came shortly after the British firm killed off its entire range, ending production of the Elise, Exige and Evora in one fell swoop.

And now the Emira is here, we get to enjoy what will be one of the very last gas-powered sports cars. If this car had its own soundtrack, it would be the quietly brooding An Ending (Ascent) by Brian Eno.

In many ways the Emira is a goodbye. The final page of the first chapter of the motorcar, where hydrocarbons give way to electrons. It also comes at the apex of a moment when analog sports cars with their heavy steering, recalcitrant clutches, unapologetically firm ride and blaring, industrial soundtracks are being consigned to the history books. Cars like those by Lotus come from a time when nobody knew what Mobility As A Service was, and nor did they yearn for autonomous driving and the ability to watch Netflix while plugged into a charger.

The Emira is undoubtedly an ending, but Lotus promises it will not be a flash in the pan. It will remain in production for almost as long as legislation allows, until 2028 when it will give way to an exclusively electric Lotus lineup. As many as 60,000 could be built between now and then, so there's time to celebrate the Emira before we mourn the lack of its successor.