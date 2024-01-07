Here's What Lexus' IS, LS, GS And CT Abbreviations Mean

The automotive industry is replete with a bewildering array of esoteric acronyms, from ICE (internal combustion engine) to EV (electric vehicle) to BSW (blind spot warning) and ABS (anti-lock braking system). Car makers just love to slap their wares with complicated model numbers and abbreviations that make most consumers' minds swim amidst a broth of alphabet soup. More than 135 years after cars first rolled into our lives, acronyms are still part and parcel of every vehicle on the road today.

Thankfully, Lexus – the luxury division of Japanese carmaker Toyota — took a more practical approach to naming its cars. At least when compared to the overtly complicated numbering system used by Porsche. Sure, there are still dozens to remember, but at least there's some method to the naming convention madness.

Before we dive into the meanings of some of the two-letter model abbreviations, let's start with what Lexus represents. The symbol itself is the Greek "lexicon," which stands for language. The word combines the Latin "luxus" and the French "luxe," which basically mean the same thing — luxury, wealth, excess, extravagance, indulgence, etc.

Despite the persistent myth, the company's advertising division insists that Lexus does not mean "Luxury Export To The United States" or any such iteration, nor does it have any other specific meaning. It actually just signifies a "luxurious and technological image."

So, what about the IS, LS, GS, and CT designations in the model names?