Everything JDM Fans Should Know About The Smokey Nagata Toyota Supra

In the Land of the Rising Sun, the streets are filled with iconic and unique car creations. From cartoonish tuned kei cars to outrageous JDM supercars, Japan's enthusiast scene has something for everyone. Think about a wild car, and there is probably one in Japan. So vibrant is the Japanese tuning scene that it literally conquered the world — and the Toyota Supra and its renowned 2JZ engine are at the front of the pack.

However, the most unique and probably best Supra ever doesn't have a 2JZ under the bonnet! Enter the Smokey Nagata Toyota Supra –- a car so wild that even the most creative enthusiasts couldn't imagine. It was born from a man's stubborn ambition to break speed records and his pure love for cars and engineering.

Kazuhiko "Smokey" Nagata, the notorious tuning champion and owner of the Top Secret tuning company, is not your typical engineer. Born and raised on the street racing scene but still very well-versed in automotive engineering, Smokey has the ability to infuse unique art in each of his creations. Most of all, he dares to do the seemingly impossible, like a V12 or RB26DETT-powered Supra, and make them work.

Fasten your seatbelts because this story will put you on a golden Supra rollercoaster, where you will read about speeding tickets, the Japanese Rolls-Royce, and pure engineering ingenuity. Here is everything you need to know about the Smokey Nagata Toyota Supra!