JDM Speed Demon: Who Is Smokey Nagata?

One of the most enigmatic figures in the JDM tuning scene, Kazuhiko "Smokey" Nagata's nickname came from the clouds of tire smoke his cars would leave in their wake when reaching unthinkable speeds, often on public roads. His exploits in both Japan and abroad were well documented by magazines in the '90s and '00s, which propelled him to international stardom. The tale of a Japanese farmer's son who became an internationally renowned speed demon is an unlikely one, but then again, Nagata's entire career has been anything but ordinary.

Although his days of high-profile (and highly illegal) stunts are seemingly behind him, Nagata is still just as active as ever in the tuning scene, helming his infamous Top Secret outfit from its long-established headquarters in Chiba. He doesn't give many interviews, as he generally prefers to let his cars do the talking. There are many of them –- over the years, he's worked on a large variety of JDM cars, but there are a few that remain particularly of interest to him.

Here is the story of Smokey Nagata and the long shadow he has cast on the JDM tuner scene.