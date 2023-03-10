Here's What Made The Nissan R35 So Special (And Why You Should Buy One)

Right from the start, it's hard to find anything wrong with the R35 or any real deficiencies in the car itself. It throws out 480 horsepower to all four wheels with the help of its twin-turbo V6. According to a Car and Driver road test from 2008, a 2009 model year GT-R had a zero to 60 time of a scant 3.3 seconds, which is still wickedly fast and practically unheard of for anything that wasn't wearing a Bugatti badge several years ago. It was faster than a contemporary Porsche 911 Turbo and a Lamborghini Murciélago.Topping out at 191 mph doesn't hurt either. But the Skylines and GT-Rs were Godzilla with a more old school approach to speed and handling, the R35 GT-R is Mecha-Godzilla with its six-speed dual clutch automatic and hand-built port-injected 3.8-liter powerplant.

When it launched, the R35 was the bargain of the century, beating a fair amount of supercars in both price and performance. The R35 of today puts out significantly more power at 565 horsepower and retails for $113,540, still a relatively good deal when you consider the price of a competing Porsche 911 Turbo at $182,900. The 911 is a hair faster at a 2.7-second zero-to-60 mph time compared to the updated R35's three seconds, but is that worth an extra nearly $70,000?

If you're in the market for a supercar killer that punches way above its weight class, you might want to consider the Nissan R35 GT-R.